This is the way, I mean, this is the trailer for The Mandalorian season two.

Our first look at the sophomore season for the hit Disney+ series is full of Baby Yoda, as it should be, but let’s take a moment to also appreciate the Tusken Raider sitting atop the Bantha, the throat singing, the X-wings, the alien space-wrestling, Din Djarin/Mando using a jetpack to escape Stormtroopers (he flies now?!?), and “the songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi.”

Which brings us back to Baby Yoda. “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” Mando asks the Armorer. “This is the way,” she responds. It’s the first step (well, second step after rescuing the Child from Evil Herzog) towards Yoda stealing Luke’s dinner centuries later. That’s history in the making.

Here’s more.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian returns on October 30.