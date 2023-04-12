With only one episode left in The Mandalorian Season 3, fans are not exactly thrilled with what used to be the highlight of the Star Wars universe. The series, which is supposed to focus on the adventures of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda (Grogu), took a notable detour this season as the plot centered on Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and her quest to restore the planet of Mandalore. Sure, Mando and his adorable green son are along for the ride, but Season 3 just isn’t hitting with fans in the same way.

The situation took a notable turn following Chapter 22 “Guns For Hire,” which featured cameos from Lizzo and Jack Black. That episode became one of the worst-reviewed episodes of the series, and it reportedly kicked off a backlash as fans grew fed up with The Mandalorian failing to deliver a cohesive story for Season 3. Via NME:

“The writing in this episode is mediocre at best, with a predictable and slow-paced plot that lacks the excitement that we’ve come to expect from the series,” wrote one fan on IMDb. “The quality of the show has taken a decline, noticeably different from previous seasons.” “We are almost at the end of the season and I still feel like we are wasting time! … This episode was one of the slowest and most pointless this season,” another added.

The backlash is also growing on social media. You can see some of the reactions below:

i feel bad saying it because the mandalorian use to be my favorite show but season 3 is not hitting like seasons 1 & 2 did. i want to be able to enjoy it so bad but everything feels so directionless. — ani is heartbroken (@planetdjarin) April 5, 2023

Season 3 of the Mandalorian is some of the worst #starwars I've seen in a while. — Frevv (@FrevvYoutube) April 9, 2023

the mandalorian season 3 writers literally said “she’s everything. he’s just ken.” lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/8ErLEOLFJ4 — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 mando era (@ahsokasgoggles) April 5, 2023

The Mandalorian is simultaneously the best and worst thing to ever happen to Star Wars. Almost can’t believe it went from one of my favorite shows ever to one I wish ended after Season 2 in less than a year, and I have absolutely no desire to start watching Season 3 anymore — MG (@mgonmovies) April 8, 2023

The Mandalorian has always been a shining light in a Star Wars universe that Disney is (IMO) mostly ruining, but WTF is this season? I'm fine with the celebrity features, but the script writing and storytelling seems to have taken a turn for the worst. Show us, don't tell us! — Nick Calcaterra (@nickcalc) April 6, 2023

This season of The Mandalorian feels like the worst of Dave Filoni’s animated shows: constant side quests, little cohesive serialized storytelling, and masturbatory lure that only the smallest of audiences finds remotely interesting. This show has undoubtedly jumped the shark. — Bobby G (@BobbyIsGross) April 6, 2023

However, it should be noted that Season 3’s penultimate episode, “The Spies,” received an overwhelmingly positive response as fans were blown away by Moff Gideon finally appearing and unleashing a surprising connection to one of the most badass moments in The Last Jedi. Could the finale be enough to save Season 3’s tarnished reputation? We have one more week to find out.

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.

(Via NME)