(WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian episode “Guns For Hire” below.)

As The Mandalorian nears the end of Season 3, the latest episode “Guns For Hire” went surprisingly huge on cameos. Unlike last week, which featured an appearance from Rebels character Zeb Orellios, The Mandalorian pulled from the celebrity world this time around, and social media was here for it.

While searching for her old crew, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Mando (Pedro Pascal) arrive on Plazir-15 where they’re quickly summoned by the planet’s leaders. Not exactly thrilled by this diplomatic interruption, the Mandalorian fighters don’t exactly have a say in the issue and find themselves whisked off to a regal dinner where they’re greeted by The Duchess and her husband Captain Bombardier.

To Bo-Katan and Mando, the two are just another wealthy couple in the Star Wars universe, but to viewers at home, it was Lizzo and Jack Black. It was a surprise treat filled with Jack Black energy and Baby Yoda jumping into Lizzo’s arms thanks to his unabashed love of always stuffing his adorable face.

But the cameos didn’t stop there. As Bo-Katan and Mando investigate a scourge of malfunctioning droids, they meet the planet’s head of security, Commissioner Helgait, who’s played by Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd. This Mandalorian episode really went all out, and the fans loved it.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN NOBODY PANIC

Lizzo and Jack Black being fans of The Mandalorian, so they got those cameos!!!

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, LIZZO, AND JACK BLACK, THE RETURN OF KOSKA REEVES AND AXE WOLVES ALL IN ONE EPISODE OF THE MANDALORIAN DIRECTED BY BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD. I AM LOVING THIS EPISODE

JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN????

i cannot believe that CHRISTOPJER LLYOD, JACK BLACK, and LIZZO, were all in an episode of the mandalorian together

I talk a lot of shit about The Mandalorian but immediately perked up when Jack Black showed up

Lizzo?! Jack Black?! Christopher Lloyd?! OML What is going on?! All of these amazing and unexpected cameos #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian

The best ever cameo by Milady Lizzo and Captain Jack Black #Mandalorian

JACK BLACK AND LIZZO WE WIN



New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.