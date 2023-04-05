Jack Black Lizzo Mandalorian
Lucasfilm
TV

‘The Mandalorian’ Went To Town On Cameos Including Lizzo And Jack Black, And The Fans Were Here For It

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian episode “Guns For Hire” below.)

As The Mandalorian nears the end of Season 3, the latest episode “Guns For Hire” went surprisingly huge on cameos. Unlike last week, which featured an appearance from Rebels character Zeb Orellios, The Mandalorian pulled from the celebrity world this time around, and social media was here for it.

While searching for her old crew, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Mando (Pedro Pascal) arrive on Plazir-15 where they’re quickly summoned by the planet’s leaders. Not exactly thrilled by this diplomatic interruption, the Mandalorian fighters don’t exactly have a say in the issue and find themselves whisked off to a regal dinner where they’re greeted by The Duchess and her husband Captain Bombardier.

To Bo-Katan and Mando, the two are just another wealthy couple in the Star Wars universe, but to viewers at home, it was Lizzo and Jack Black. It was a surprise treat filled with Jack Black energy and Baby Yoda jumping into Lizzo’s arms thanks to his unabashed love of always stuffing his adorable face.

But the cameos didn’t stop there. As Bo-Katan and Mando investigate a scourge of malfunctioning droids, they meet the planet’s head of security, Commissioner Helgait, who’s played by Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd. This Mandalorian episode really went all out, and the fans loved it.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.

