Bo-Katan Throne Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere
Lucasfilm
TV

The Internet Is Super Thirsty For Bo-Katan Sitting On Her Throne In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere

WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere shows Mando (Pedro Pascal) preparing to embark on a quest for redemption after being exiled by The Armorer for breaking his clan’s creed by removing his helmet. (They hate that.) However, that quest involves bathing in the mines of Mandalore, which is easier said than done considering the whole planet has been blasted to bits by both warring Mandalorian factions and the Empire. There’s also the problem of Mando having no freaking clue where those mines are.

With nowhere to turn, Mando seeks out Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who now sits in an abandoned castle after being abandoned by her people following the events of the Season 2 finale. After fighting her whole life to restore Mandalore to its former glory, Bo-Katan watched as Mando gained possession of the mythical Darksaber after winning it in combat from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). By right, Mando is now the true leader of Mandalore, which leaves Bo-Katan to sulk alone in her castle. While she’s clearly wounded by Mando carrying the Darksaber, and his devotion to his “death cult,” she still offers him guidance on where to locate the mines.

It was all very dramatic stuff. But if you ask the internet, the main action was Bo-Katan’s throne sitting, baby! People could not get enough of Sackhoff lounging on her space throne, and they were not shy about it on Twitter.

You can see some of the reactions below:

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.

Listen To This
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×