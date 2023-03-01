WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere shows Mando (Pedro Pascal) preparing to embark on a quest for redemption after being exiled by The Armorer for breaking his clan’s creed by removing his helmet. (They hate that.) However, that quest involves bathing in the mines of Mandalore, which is easier said than done considering the whole planet has been blasted to bits by both warring Mandalorian factions and the Empire. There’s also the problem of Mando having no freaking clue where those mines are.

With nowhere to turn, Mando seeks out Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who now sits in an abandoned castle after being abandoned by her people following the events of the Season 2 finale. After fighting her whole life to restore Mandalore to its former glory, Bo-Katan watched as Mando gained possession of the mythical Darksaber after winning it in combat from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). By right, Mando is now the true leader of Mandalore, which leaves Bo-Katan to sulk alone in her castle. While she’s clearly wounded by Mando carrying the Darksaber, and his devotion to his “death cult,” she still offers him guidance on where to locate the mines.

It was all very dramatic stuff. But if you ask the internet, the main action was Bo-Katan’s throne sitting, baby! People could not get enough of Sackhoff lounging on her space throne, and they were not shy about it on Twitter.

You can see some of the reactions below:

bo katan sitting on a throne is the hottest thing ever pic.twitter.com/t1Xeji6FLU — gillian (@vaderahsokas) March 1, 2023

No thoughts just Bo Katan pic.twitter.com/ee2Elul3iU — Mushroomcloud1 💭 (@Mushroomcloud16) March 1, 2023

bo katan in her poor little meow meow era — eli 🫐 ➡️SWCL | comms OPEN (@skywalkerthrawn) March 1, 2023

My biggest question from #TheMandalorian premiere: does #BoKatan just constantly sit on her throne like this in case of potential visitors, or did she see #Mando’s ship coming and immediately sprint off to pose dramatically? @kateesackhoff please elaborate for us, and thank you. pic.twitter.com/ei9oDI2kH4 — Andrew Cook (@AndrewCooker) March 1, 2023

bo katan did nothing but sit there but she was SLAYINGGGG — mac → SWCL 🫐🫀💥 ESB novelization 📖 (@ardokranch) March 1, 2023

shoutout to Bo Katan and her ‘sitting like she’s trying to attract women’ energy pic.twitter.com/g2J0cpEutY — jess 🌙 (@spacejes) March 1, 2023

bo katan if you read this im free on thursday night and would like to hang out. please respond to this and then hang out with me on thursday night when I’m free. pic.twitter.com/QH27iOzrid — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 mando & tbb era (@ahsokasgoggles) March 1, 2023

bo-katan on the throne pic.twitter.com/0nePc5MTA3 — gale weathers real | ᵐᵃᵗᵗ (@sIayonetta) March 1, 2023

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.