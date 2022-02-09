When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere?

[Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett finale]

The Book of Boba Fett was announced in the end credits of The Mandalorian season two finale. If you were hoping that the Boba Fett finale, which premiered on Disney+ at 3 a.m. EST, might return the favor, well, I have some (bom)bad news: the episode gives us no indication of when The Mandalorian will return for season three (or, for that matter, when Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts), although TVLine expects a “Christmastime” premiere.

The finale did set up the new season, however, with Mando and Baby Yoda (I agree with Amy Sedaris, “Grogu” is a dumb name) reuniting and setting off on their next adventure. The little guy loves his hyperspace jumps, almost as much as he enjoys eating frogs.

“I am told what’s happening and what the plan is, but I can’t share it. They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with,” The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor told IndieWire about season three. “If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilized in a way that isn’t meant to be expected. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over.”

BD-1 better show up in The Mandalorian, or else.