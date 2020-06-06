The movie and TV industry has been for the most part shut down for nearly three months now, with many productions — among them The Batman — put on hold mid-stride. Consumers won’t start to feel the effects of this pause until later this year, when suddenly there’s no more new content, or at least no new content featuring actors standing less than six feet from each other. But at least there’s one program you can trust will arrive as previously scheduled: the second season of The Mandalorian.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who reported on an appearance creator Jon Favreau made on a recent virtual panel. “We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down,” Favreau revealed. “Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”

The show, which chronicles the adventures of a mysterious, Boba Fett-esque bounty hunter played by a perpetually masked Pablo Pascal, is one of the crown jewels of Disney+; much like Netflix, the streamer doesn’t release viewership data, but its cultural impact can certainly be gleaned from, among other things, the persistent Baby Yoda memes. It’s also kept the Star Wars-verse alive even as movies like Solo and The Rise of Skywalker have underperformed or disappointed. Perhaps that’s what happens when you make a show that casts both Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

The Mandalorian is scheduled to return in October.

(Via THR)