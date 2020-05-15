‘The Mandalorian’ Reportedly Cast Timothy Olyphant In A Mystery Role

The Mandalorian remains shrouded in mystery in many ways, but we now know at least one major actor who will show up sometime in Season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justified and Deadwood star Timothy Olyphant snagged a yet-unknown role in the second season of the bounty hunter epic that’s set to drop new episodes this fall.

Olyphant, who most recently starred on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, will appear in season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series, multiple sources tell Heat Vision. It is unknown whether the actor will play a new character or a returning favorite in a new guise.

Disney has been extremely secretive about who was cast in the show, but we’ve slowly seen leaks reveal casting that gives us a firmer idea of what we’ll see as the space western develops in its second run. Considering the subject matter and style of the show, Olyphant is a perfect fit in a lot of ways regardless of which Star Wars character he gives life to from the series’ lore.

The news doesn’t mean Olyphant has any work ahead of him in the middle of the pandemic — Season 2 of Disney+’s tentpole operation was largely finished when things started to shut down back in March. But it does give us a better idea of what we’ll see from the second season in fall, and has led to a lot of speculation from fans about what role Olyphant will play in the series.

Disney has insisted that The Mandalorian will not be delayed despite the pandemic, so we should expect to see Olyphant — regardless of who he’s playing — sometime in October.