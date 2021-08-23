Despite the cheery tune, the UBA team in Apple TV+’s Emmy award-winning series The Morning Show is anything but “so happy together.” Ahead of its debut on September 17, Apple has at long last released the trailer for the show’s second season — and things look more and grim and intense than ever before.

According to the trailer’s YouTube description, the series picks up after the “explosive events of season one,” and “finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

So, what exactly does this mean for the team over at UBA? Based on the trailer, a whole lot of reestablishing company values and what it looks like following a powerful predator being ousted, as well as having some intense and much-needed conversations about systemic racism. If you couldn’t get enough of the drama, comedy, and scathing social commentary that made The Morning Show season one so well-received, it looks like you’re going to love season two.

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden will all be reprising their roles in season two. While that list seems like more than enough star power already, there are also several new stars entering the battleground, such as Will Arnett, who will be playing Alex’s lawyer, Doug Klassen, Greta Lee who will portray Stella Bak, a Silicon Valley techie who has joined the UBA executive team, and Hasan Minhaj who will take on the role of new Morning Show team member Eric Nomani. Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies are all also slated to star in the show.

Developed and run by Kerry Ehrin and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg as well as both Aniston and Witherspoon, The Morning Show‘s 10-episode second season will debut on Friday, September 17 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.