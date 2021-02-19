In the years between Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Harrison Ford starred in The Mosquito Coast, a Peter Weir-directed drama about an inventor (Ford) who takes his family from the United States to Central America to build a utopian civilization. You can probably guess how that turns out. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Justin Theroux’s uncle, and to bring things full circle, Theroux — who is part of the Star Wars universe, like Ford (he played a slightly less iconic character) — is starring in the Apple TV+ series, The Mosquito Coast.

The seven-episode series, described as a prequel to the movie, will once again follow a character named Allie Fox (then: Ford; now: Theroux; extremely handsome wither way), but this time, he moves his family to Mexico. “The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox, who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government,” the official plot synopsis reads. Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman co-star.

“I have a long history with the novel in that I read it as a kid, and this was one of those happy accidents where the stars aligned for me to do it,” The Leftovers star said. “This is Allie seen through a different prism. You’ll see the evolution of this character in subsequent episodes.” The Mosquito Coast premieres on Apple TV+ on April 30.