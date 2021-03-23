Ahead of its release next month, HBO has dropped a full-length trailer for its new Victorian action-drama series The Nevers. Centered around gifted women called “The Touched,” the series looks to be a good time with its “X-Men but in old-timey London” vibes, and lead actress Laura Donnelly is a clear standout in the intriguing new trailer that showcases the first six episodes comprising Part One of the series. Part Two of The Nevers will air at a later date.

Here’s the official synopsis via HBO:

August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

HBO also unveiled the official poster for the highly-anticipated series along with a character guide to its intricate cast:

Olivia Williams (The Ghost Writer) as Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia’s outcasts, who are also known as the Touched.

James Norton (Little Women) as Hugo Swann, the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity.

Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons) as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, Lavinia’s sweet, awkward, younger brother with a secret of his own.

Pip Torrens (The Crown) as Lord Gilbert Massen, a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines.

Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line) as Inspector Frank Mundi, who’s torn between his police duties and moral compass.