As a result, Netflix hit the “renew” button pretty fast, which is a rare move from this streaming service these days. Let’s get down to business on where Basso’s Peter will go next — in an entirely different world.

The Night Agent proved that easy-on-the-eyes spies are not only an advantage for other streaming services and stellar cable networks but also Netflix. In fact, this Gabriel Basso-starring series is currently sitting comfy in the streamer’s Top 10 Series list of all time. It certainly helped this show’s appeal to toss an “everyman” type of government agent into a dull job before his life was transformed by a phone call that leads to adrenaline-laced intrigue around every corner. And there’s some Dad TV flavor in there, too.

Plot

As viewers already know, this show was initially based upon Matthew Quirk’s bestselling novel of the same name. However, a second season means that the series must move beyond — and hopefully in a more satisfying way than Game of Thrones did after exhausting GRRM’s A Song of Fire and Ice — the existing source material and into the great unknown.

Thankfully, Netflix and Basso and some fellow cast members have been dropping hints about the new season’s direction after Peter stopped being the D.C.-based phone dude and officially moved into the off-the-books subagency of the FBI. This means that he’ll be largely in New York City but elsewhere (Thailand’s so hot right now!), as he acquaints himself with the Night Action Program. Basso has suggested that Peter “feel a little out of his depth again” while learning his new job’s ropes, which could include killing people without blinking an eye. From the looks of a brief teaser clip, skyscrapers could figure prominently into the action. And will we see Luciane Buchanan’s Rose again? The actress confirmed her ongoing role and hopes that her character receives “a lot of therapy” and also pursues her tech dreams.

Additionally, White House Chief of Staff Farr (Hong Chau) will remain a threat, as Basso recently discussed with PEOPLE:

Basso teased some unfinished business with disgraced White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau). Though she survived a gunshot wound in the season finale, it was unclear if she would face any repercussions. “Due to his belief in due process, he’s not going to be bummed she’s alive,” the actor told Tudum. “But if Farr eludes justice, he’ll be a little more wary of [President] Travers. To be a traitor and not receive justice is not OK with Peter.”

Also expect new characters to pop into competing dynamics, as seen below.

Cast

Gabriel Basso will obviously be back. Luciane Buchanan will appear as Rose, who will likely be pursing her tech dreams. Also expect to see Hong Chau, but beyond that? Netflix has been quiet about who else is confirmed to return, so we shall see if Enrique Murciano, Amanda Warren, Eve Harlow, D. B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Sarah Desjardins materialize, for real or in flashbacks.

For the second season, new actors include Brittany Snow as Peter’s seasoned Night Action partner. Berto Colon will portray a high-powered fixer and ex-Marine whose globally powerful boss will be portrayed by Louis Herthum. Other new co-stars include Arienne Mandi and Teddy Sears.