As a result, Netflix made their position known on how serious they feel about this tense but not entirely serious series, and for the second season, Peter is officially out of the basement. The Night Agent also appears likely to carry on for some time with the show sitting firmly the streaming service’s all-time Top 10 TV Seasons list even with Bridgerton swallowing up multiple slots. It’s no wonder that word slipped out that a (non-greenlit) third season is also in the works. Yet we are here to discuss the second season, so let’s get on it.

The Night Agent pulled off something nearly unheard of in September 2023 by scoring an immediate renewal from Netflix. Amid the streaming service’s more reluctant approach to green lighting additional seasons (The Sandman fans waited seemingly forever for their second season announcement, as did Cobra Kai with that final season news), the Gabriel Basso-starring series took off like an espionage-fueled rocket.

Plot

Excellent news on season progress recently surfaced via TV Line, which spoke with showrunner Shawn Ryan, who declared, “[W]e have finished editing all 10 episodes and are just working on sound, music and VFX. We’re working hard to have the episodes ready for fans as soon as possible!”

With reports of a third season incoming as well, we can cross fingers that although Peter might hit bumps in the road while following a new learning curve, he shouldn’t have to worry about heading back into the basement to watch a phone at night. That is to say, he should be Night Action-ing well into the future.

As viewers are already aware, The Night Agent is based upon the same-named book from Matthew Quirk, and the first season followed FBI Agent Peter Sutherland after he answered that fateful basement phone call that set the action wheels in motion. In the second season, Peter will formally get his feet wet in the Night Action program, which will take him out of being D.C.-based and onto exotic locales including Thailand (which is TV-trendy with The White Lotus and Alien TV shows shooting there also) and New York City. Peter’s new Night Action boss, Catherine, will feature prominently, and this show will now head into uncharted territory by moving off book. That doesn’t mean, however, that we will not see familiar faces. Luciane Buchanan’s Rose will figure into the second season in some capacity, and Peter will definitely encounter “some unfinished business” with Hong Chau’s White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr. Whether or not this means she will be prosecuted for treason remains to be seen, but she appears to have survived her gun wounds.

Additionally, Deadline has revealed that The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan “sign[ed] a big, four-year overall deal,” which “has been described as ‘pretty remarkable’ in the current economic environment'” with Netflix. In other words, we might not only receive additional seasons of the main series, but it sounds like we’ll soon hear about spin off news (in addition to mere rumors), too. Since The Night Agent has managed to survive staying in the coveted most-watched Netflix TV list alongside the likes of the already-expanded Wednesday, Bridgerton, and Dahmer series, spin off news only seems appropriate.

Cast

Confirmed returns include Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Hong Chau. Netflix hasn’t revealed whether D. B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, Enrique Murciano, and/or Fola Evans-Akingbola will be seen, either in real time or flashback mode.

New cast members include Louis Herthum as a global-strings puller and boss of an ex-Marine fixer (Berto Colon). Brittany Snow will portray Peter’s more experienced partner, Catherine, and other additions include Teddy Sears and Arienne Mandi.