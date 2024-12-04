Speaking of ahead-of-the-game renewals, The Night Agent will receive a third season, but first, the second chapter must arrive, so let’s talk about what we can expect about Peter Sutherland’s next job.

The streaming spy shows are out of control. On Netflix alone, impending second season bingewatches include The Night Agent (starring Gabriel Basso) and The Recruit (with Noah Centineo). If you’re addicted to the espionage and looking for an underappreciated gem while waiting for the above shows to return, then In From The Cold (with Margarita Levieva) could scratch that itch, and this week’s spy release, Black Doves (starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw’s luscious hair), has already been renewed for more.

Plot

It’s time for FBI Agent Peter Sutherland to really get his feet wet in the Night Action program after proving himself worthy by helping to save the president, and whew, the basement is gone for good: the show filmed much of the second-season action in Thailand ^^^ along with Manhattan. Netflix has confirmed that two pivotal characters, Rose (Luciane Buchanan) and White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau) will return, although we don’t know how much screen time they will receive, especially since it appears that Peter won’t be hanging in D.C. too much going forward.

Since Matthew Quirk’s same-named book, which was the basis for the first season, doesn’t have a sequel, there’s no reading ahead, so to speak, in order to guess what will happen next for Peter. We do know, however, that his initiation into Night Agent is not yet complete, but he will have a seasoned agent, Catherine (Brittany Show), to help him learn the lay of the land. We can also guess that Peter will earn his stripes and proceed further, given that The Night Agent will continue through at least three seasons, and showrunner Sean Ryan was signed to expand this universe (in a “four-year overall deal”) with possible spin offs. And it’s no wonder why, since the first season still sits at #7 on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Series in streaming history.

The second season will have ten episodes under a threadbare description:

The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

Netflix obviously doesn’t want to say too much with words right now, but we can infer from this released still that at least one more important phone call is about to go down in the second season.

Also, a teaser revealed that Peter is basically getting his butt kicked this season, so expect the suspense to run high as he learns some new ropes.

Cast

Gabriel Basso will be joined by Brittany Snow (as Catherine), Teddy Sears, Arienne Mandi, and Louis Herthum, who steps in as a global-strings puller and boss of an ex-Marine fixer.

Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau will return as Rose and Diane Farr, respectively. Netflix has stayed mum on whether we’ll see Fola Evans-Akingbola or Sarah Desjardins again after their heroic roles in helping to halt the assassination attempt.