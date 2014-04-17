The NYTimes Delivers A Withering (And Unfair) Review Of Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’

When Jerry Seinfeld announced that he was making the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, I thought it sounded like one of the most pretentious and self-indulgent ideas imaginable. Great, I thought: Rich guys getting coffee, driving around in their fancy cars, and idly talking about rich-guy things. Honestly, the whole idea behind it made me mad because of the vanity behind it, the idea that Jerry Seinfeld thinks so much of himself that we’d care to watch him have coffee with other celebrities.
And then I watched an episode. And then I watched a few more. And then I really began to like and appreciate Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee because it was more than simply self-indulgence (although, there is some of that). It was Seinfeld reminiscing about old-school stand-up; it was a history lesson about the 70s and 80s and 90s stand-up scene from the people who were there; it was an opportunity for Michael Richards to talk about the N-word incident in an open, honest, and candid way; it was an opportunity for Jay Leno to actually be human; it allowed us a glimpse into the life of David Letterman, outside of the context of his talk show; and in the Chris Rock episode, we got to see how a police officer would treat a black man no matter how rich he is, and we were also treated to a fantastic story about how Rock slipped the Pam Anderson sex tape to a Make-a-Wish kid dying of cancer.
In other words, it was a lot better than I had expected, and while it might have been presumptuous of Jerry Seinfeld to think we’d care about his conversations with other celebrities, he was right: Because those conversations provided fascinating first-hand accounts of the industry that we’re not typically privy to, and those conversations were often very substantive.
The New York Times, however, disagrees, and in their review of the show this week, largely made the point I made before I watched the show. From the NYTimes:
Vanished is the “Seinfeld” that applied everyman scrutiny to everyday subjects: Can gifts be “regifted”? Why do dentists talk to you while opening your mouth? Instead, we watch pairs of rich guys chatting about the gilded joys of their lives and careers and cars, about the sealed-off world they inhabit and we don’t. As with watching royal weddings, we are supposed to bask in the reflected glow, not covet what they have.
The democracy of observational humor has become, in Mr. Seinfeld’s reincarnation, an oligarchy of mutual admiration.
The Times critic offers two examples to illustrate his point that “America is moving toward a caste system.” Here’s the first, involving Alec Baldwin:
In that episode, the two men debate who worked harder to get where they are; speak of how much Mr. Baldwin admires Mr. Seinfeld’s home; make plans that if one of them produces the Oscars, the other should host it. But the spell of self-congratulation is briefly broken when the server offers Mr. Baldwin a sandwich with bread he doesn’t like.
Under taunting from Mr. Baldwin, the server relents: “What do you want? We’ll give you what we have.” And this Mr. Baldwin repeats with a snicker, speaking not to the server but to Mr. Seinfeld and us, mocking the help, laughing at and not with. Later, Mr. Baldwin condescends to the woman some more: “You know what I need from you if you don’t mind, if it’s O.K.? May I have a fork, and some napkins?”
That moment would have been almost unimaginable 20 years ago on “Seinfeld,” where the characters were self-absorbed more than entitled. As the men prepare to go, Mr. Baldwin says, “You realize we have to leave Rebecca a $1,000 tip.” This is what can pass for politeness among masters of the universe: humiliate, then compensate.
The second involved the episode with David Letterman, in which Letterman suggested that he didn’t like being out in the public of a coffee shop:
“Can we just ask these people to leave?” Mr. Letterman says.
“We don’t own this place,” Mr. Seinfeld answers.
Mr. Letterman allows himself a chuckle, then says, “We can change that, though, can’t we?”
In two seasons of the web series, the Times critic basically cherry picked two instances to support his thesis. The first, I’ll give him, but I’ll also say it’s not typical of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but typical OF ALEC BALDWIN, who is a pompous, arrogant windbag who condescends to practically everyone. HAVE YOU NOT SEEN HIM ON TWITTER? OR ON 30 ROCK? Of course Alec Baldwin was an asshole on the show, because he’s an asshole in real life.
As for the Letterman incident? Come on, now? Do you know anything about Letterman? He LOATHES being in public, not because he has a distaste for “the common man,” but because it makes him uncomfortable. How often does anyone see Letterman out and about? He doesn’t go to parties. He doesn’t attend charity events. He doesn’t gladhand, not because he’s an elitist, but because he’s anti-social. He goes to work, he goes to home, and sometimes, he goes to his ranch in Wyoming. That’s Dave’s life; I was surprised, even, that Seinfeld managed to get him on the show because Dave is generally so reserved and private.
But HEY! If you want to suggests that the behavior of one known asshole and one anti-social talk show host exemplifies the rest of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, you go right ahead, New York Times. You can keep getting your insights into celebrities from controlled and pre-rehearsed interviews on late-night talks shows designed to promote a product. But you’ll also be missing out on one of the most interesting, fascinating, candid, and educational looks into some of the best comedians of the past 20 or 30 years in an uncontrolled, unscripted environment.
Source: NYTimes
There are three things Jerry Seinfeld loves. 1)Coffee 2)Cars 3)Himself.
So why not do a web series about just that? I loved it from the second i heard about it because i knew those 3 things going into it, and of course great comedians would be on it. If a person is not a fan of seinfeld i could definitely understand why they would hate it though. …..The Baldwin episode is the only one i haven’t watched.
It’s one of the show’s best. You go in knowing Baldwin’s a dick and come away smiling knowing he’s a bigger pompous dick. Great episode.
I’m not a fan of this show and Seinfeld but fuck the NYTimes.
Poo York Times
Excellent piece, completely agree with you.
Dave’s ranch is in Montana.
“moving toward a caste system”? I think that ship has sailed.
Sailed, hit an iceberg, sunk, had an awful movie made of it years later, etc, etc, etc.
Fuck your floating horse NY Times.
It’s like the NY Times author, and even Dustin himself in regards to the Letterman and Baldwin, don’t understand tongue in cheek sarcasm and harmlessly fucking around.
DING. DING.
And who would be butthurt about taking a little shit from Alec Baldwin and Jerry Seinfeld while there is a camera filming the whole thing? And then getting a nutty tip afterwards?
There’s a difference between watching rich people do rich people things, and watching comedians who happen to be rich people. You get a sense of how risky it is to be a well-known comedian-the drugs, the large amounts of money thrown at you for a special, the risk of becoming “that guy from that thing” in a few easy steps. Do you want to watch “Average asshole from the street getting coffee”? Because that’s pretty boring.
“Whats your screen play about?”
“mmhmm yes, that /famous writer/director that everyone loves is a hack”
“maybe the Malaysian airplane’s black box got that heartbeat virus and thats why no one can find it?”
“oh god if i don’t get that extra shot of espresso in my mocha latte i literally cannot make it through my Pilates class”
I really didn’t even notice the condescension coming from Alec because it just seemed like Alec being Alec. I thought the $1000 tip comment was hilarious and attributed it more to them being there for a few hours with a film crew and less so that it was penance for being a dick.
What makes it even more funny is watching Seinfeld’s facial expression to Baldwin’s story of the young guys in the car next to him. I had the same expression on my face.
He’s doing a shortened version of Maron’s WTF with guests that Marc cannot generally get, and i think it’s a damn fine show. I just wished i remembered to watch them more often.
What’s never talked about is how Seinfeld ripped off my shows:
“Frat Bros in Cars Getting Blowjobs”
“Rush Hour Drivers in Cars Getting Angry”
“Tourists in Cabs Getting Ripped Off”
“Children in Cars Getting Carsick”
“Homeboys in Cars Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”
I disagreed with NYTimes. If vanity is the problem, then they should have slammed most MTV programs about all the cars, celebrity houses, and all the red carpet fashion events. I am always a fan of Seinfeld’s program, because i think they are still very classy compared to so many other shows.
To be fair to the NY Times, their initial review of the first season in 2012 was positive:
[www.nytimes.com]
I have totally enjoyed this series. Watched them all, some episodes multiple times. It is especially resonant if you live in NYC. A fabulous waitress at Fairway’s cafe politely shows up Baldwin’s doing his what-an-ass act. Priceless. Letterman looking liked Boo Radley in To Kill A Mockingbird. Out of his element and not pleased about it. What a piece of American street theater that one of only two black comics in the series, Chris Rock, was in the car when Seinfeld was pulled over for speeding. Rock was all too glad a white guy was driving. The old pros Rickles, Brooks and Reiner given their due as Seinfeld properly acts the courtier to the old kings of comedy. Louis CK’s new boat story told on his new boat floating in the Hudson. Hilarious. Forget the reviews, Most episodes are less than 20 minutes long. They are well worth watching if you love comedy.
i saw the alec baldwin episode and was struck by Seinfeld really laying into the NYTimes reporters as glorified hacks (not his words but listen to the conversation and here how he jumps on Alec Baldwin holding them up to a high standard) –tell me that didn’t impact the NYTimes review…
I am the server in the episode with Alec Baldwin in it. They were very nice and polite. We were all joking around. I made jokes and so did they. The bread thing was funny. The silverware thing was my busboys bad. But Alec Baldwin was not condescending in any way. And they left a generous tip at the end of it. It was a cool experience and they were down to earth, nice guys.
P.S. The NY Times was not there nor was there any other media source. It was edited, obviously. So you don’t see everything that happened.
I think the Times writer should re-watch the Alec Baldwin episode. When he asks for a sandwich on rye, the waitress let’s him know that although they have rye bread they can’t use it for the type of sandwich he ordered. WTF? Anyone would be surprised/irritated by that. It’s total stupidity. Alec and Jerry tried to determine if the waitress was messing with them or if some lame business decision really was made. I’m still not sure which it was, but no one was an ass to the waitress. They were funny and interacted with her like a human being, which lots of customers don’t always do, from my experience waiting tables in my youth. It’s OK not to like the show, but don’t write misinformation about it.