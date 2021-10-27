TV

Adam Brody Doesn’t Think A Reboot Of ‘The O.C.’ Would Work In A ‘Post-Donald Trump America’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Unlike another Josh Schwartz show, there are no current plans to reboot The O.C. Much of the cast (including top-five TV dad / top-one eyebrow haver Peter Gallagher) is game, but as the creator said during the 2020 Television Critics Association press tour, “For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end.”

Adam Brody, who played Seth Cohen, doesn’t think a reboot would even work in the 2020s.

“I kind of don’t think it can be done because socially we’re in a different place and we’re in a more conscious place,” he told co-stars Rachel Bilson (Summer) and Melinda Clarke (Julie) on the Welcome to the OC, Bitches! podcast. “While The O.C. claims to be — in a similar sense as a Gossip Girl — while it would sort of say it’s a critique, it’s not. It’s a celebration — it’s a celebration of affluence in my opinion.”

Brody continued:

“For me, in a post-Donald Trump America to go, ‘Let’s go back to Orange County,’ I feel like you have to have a real reckoning politically and socially, and is that what people want to see with this show? I don’t know. And is there a way to do both? There is, I suppose, but in my eyes, I probably want to torch it more than the fans would want.”

How about this as a compromise for The O.C. fans? No reboot, but Seth and Summer get to appear in one Spider-Man movie. It can be Spider-Man: No Way Home or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 or Venom 3, or whatever. I just want to see those crazy kids share a smooch in the rain while an Oasis cover plays again.

You can listen to the Welcome to the OC, Bitches! episode above.

(Via Variety)

Listen To This
Helado Negro Stared Deep Into Nothingness And Saw Everything For ‘Far In’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×