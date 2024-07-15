The list of actors who were either considered or actually auditioned for the role of Michael Scott on The Office includes Paul Giamatti, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Patton Oswalt, and Adam Scott. But ultimately, it came down to two people: Steve Carrell and Bob Odenkirk. Did they pick Odenkirk? Nooooooooo.

“I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy,” Odenkirk said on the Office Ladies podcast about the casting decision, according to IndieWire. “I am oddly earnest… It’s one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know — is the one who got the role.”

He continued, “There were other parts that I think I was up for that Steve got, and it’s because he’s better at being genuinely fun. I think I bring with me a little bit too much earnest seriousness, and it’s just kinda there. And there’s nothing I can do about it except play other roles where it’s helpful to have that. And, you know, you just don’t believe me as a purely light character. You just are looking for the darkness, and that’s actually great in drama. That’s a plus, you know? But in comedy, it’s not a plus.”

It’s good things worked out the way they did. If Odenkirk was on The Office, he wouldn’t have been cast as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. And in this nightmare scenario, there’s no Better Call Saul. Steve Carell still would have voiced Despicable Me‘s Gru, however. He’s the voice of Gru in every timeline.

You can listen to the podcast below.

