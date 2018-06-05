Hugh Dane, Hank The Security Guard From ‘The Office,’ Has Died At The Age Of 75

#The Fresh Prince of Bel Air #The Office
Entertainment Writer
06.04.18

While he might be best known as Hank The Security Guard from The Office to most viewers these days, Hugh Dane was a familiar face in film and television for nearly thirty years. As Deadline adds, he got a late start with his Hollywood career but made the most of it with several memorable roles.

Sadly, Dane passed away on Monday at the age of 75 and leaves behind a career full of memorable moments including those from The Office, a few from some early 90s television staples, and one of the more iconic Fresh Prince moments from the show’s run. According to Deadline, Rainn Wilson confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing some kind words and a link for fans to make donations in his memory:

He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Fresh Prince of Bel Air#The Office
TAGSHugh DaneTHE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIRTHE OFFICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 7 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP