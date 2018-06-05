Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While he might be best known as Hank The Security Guard from The Office to most viewers these days, Hugh Dane was a familiar face in film and television for nearly thirty years. As Deadline adds, he got a late start with his Hollywood career but made the most of it with several memorable roles.

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018

Sadly, Dane passed away on Monday at the age of 75 and leaves behind a career full of memorable moments including those from The Office, a few from some early 90s television staples, and one of the more iconic Fresh Prince moments from the show’s run. According to Deadline, Rainn Wilson confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing some kind words and a link for fans to make donations in his memory: