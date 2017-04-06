NBC

Why are The Office fans the way that they are?

The classic NBC sitcom has been off the air for four years, but it’s still inspiring Scranton Strangler theories, lifting lifetime bans, and sharing good Valentine’s Day advice. The Office also continues to be very popular — look what happened when Steve Carell joked that the show was returning, or alternately, when word began to spread that Netflix was getting rid of it.

Rumors abounded online this week that the American version of The Office was set to leave Netflix U.S. But for fans of the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin, that’s luckily all they were — pesky internet falsehoods (The news wasn’t so good for fans of the British version of The Office, which left Netflix on March 31.). (Via)

Netflix lost a lot of quality shows this month — The X-Files, Better Off Ted, and Joss Whedon’s quartet of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, and Dollhouse — but the endlessly rewatchable The Office remains. The streaming service made that very clear, using a scene from the show. You miss 100% of the references you don’t take – Wayne Gretzky — Michael Scott — Netflix.

Fool me once, strike one. But fool me twice… strike three. pic.twitter.com/VVyUvWXqae — Netflix US (@netflix) April 4, 2017

It was a necessary tweet because The Office fans turned into the “no” GIF.