After Peacock scooped up The Office from Netflix, the heavily-binged sitcom is clearly the biggest feather in Peacock‘s tail right now, and man, is the streaming service leaning into it hard. The show officially joined the NBCUniversal app’s library at the start of the new year, and with that move came an addendum to Peacock’s pricing tiers. While other streaming services base their plans on things like ad-free experiences, 4K video, or how many devices will be using the account, Peacock will be charging users on how much of The Office they want to watch. Check out these pricing tiers:

FREE: Watch The Office seasons 1 & 2—plus thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, news, and pop culture—for free.

PEACOCK PREMIUM: Unlock every episode of The Office, plus extended cuts with never-before-seen footage & deleted scenes. Also get access to every movie, TV show, Premium sport & more. $4.99/month

PEACOCK PREMIUM PLUS: All of The Office, and everything in Premium, without ads. $9.99/month

In Peacock’s defense, the streaming platform paid top dollar to score The Office, which was the most watched series on Netflix for years. Fans of the show spent their New Year’s Eve mourning the show’s move to Peacock, so it’ll be interesting to see how truly attached they are to the Dunder Mifflin crew. Do they love the antics of Dwight Schrute or Michael Scott enough to pay at least $4.99 a month for it? Because, right now, that seems to be the basis for Peacock’s subscription tiers, and frankly, there have been much worse bets in these streaming wars. Peacock might actually be onto something here.

