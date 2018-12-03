The Office has gained a whole new generation of fans since Comedy Central has started playing the series non-stop in syndication. Between people too young to have watched the original series when it ran from 2005 to 2013 and those who just missed it the first time around, there are a bunch of people would love to see more of the American version of The Office.

Those people got a little tease a couple weeks ago when Steve Carell hosted Saturday Night Live and Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, and Jenna Fisher showed up and asked about a reboot. Carell remained defiant, saying the show was done, but suggested they have a party where everyone could catch up. And so most of them did.

Some of the old gang got together today… it was so great to see everyone! I turned to Ed and said, “I feel like we are at a family reunion.” He smiled and said, “We are.” ❤️ Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it… you were missed! pic.twitter.com/DwF42lNGHk — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) December 3, 2018

We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fisher posted pictures of a large portion of the main cast together on Sunday. So let history show that the biggest reunion of The Office since the finale took place at a brunch at original showrunner Greg Daniels’ home.

While Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Craig Robinson, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Kate Flannery, and Kemper were not present, it was still enough to get fans feeling things.

Me right now after seeing them together after a long time. pic.twitter.com/J5OfkU90Rr — Bijay Jarga (@bijay_jarga) December 3, 2018

Omg I love this picture so much 💜😭 pic.twitter.com/OVYpE4A7ca — ⭐Allison⭐ (@AllisonPearl) December 3, 2018

Hopefully, next time everyone will be there. Maybe they should consider getting together at Chili’s. Even Jenna Fisher can attend.

.