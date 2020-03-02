HBO’s The Outsider (an adaptation of the Stephen King novel) has aired its eighth episode, “Foxhead.” The drama series combines King’s infamous adoration of supernatural touches with a murder mystery to chilling effect. We’ve talked about all of the deepening plot twists and mysterious scratches and spooky dreams that have unfolded along the way. Now it’s time for everyone to come together and stop El Cuco.

Last week’s episode of The Outsider finally made Ralph a believer, which seemed like a ton of progress after he gaslighted everyone all season. However, the group’s troubles may have only begun from the looks of this week’s closing moments. That scene gave the season’s penultimate episode, “Tigers And Bears,” an honest-to-God cliffhanger ending. There was an impossible-to-see flashback cave story about the Bolton family, but the cliffhanger was the biggest thing to discuss in this episode while we wait for next week’s big El Cuco showdown. So, let’s talk about those last few minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the ending developments all come down to Jack. Last week, I wondered why everyone had inexplicably forgotten about Jack, even though the group (led by Holly) now accepts that he’s El Cuco’s slave. Sure enough, Jack ends up being the biggest physical threat of the episode. After El Cuco (who’s taken up residence within the Claude doppelganger) was presumably tipped off — through the eyes of O.G. Claude, thanks to his obnoxious brother, Seale, who couldn’t stop blabbing — about the group’s impending arrival at his cave hideout, Jack staked out the entrance from above, sniper-style. Clearly, Ralph was in Jack’s crosshairs for a few seconds, and it makes sense that Ralph and Holly would be El Cuco’s primary targets.

Strangely, though, Jack’s first shot did not hit Ralph. Instead, he hits Alec, who goes down with a bullet to the head. It looks like Alec’s previous hunch was correct, given that he initially resisted joining Holly when she rallied her troops to go monitor Claude. In doing so, Alec cited the taste of copper in his mouth, which he associated with an impending sense of doom back during his military days, and for solid reason.

Should the fact that Jack “missed” Ralph feel unbelievable? Perhaps. We recently learned (when Ralph told Holly) that Jack yearned to become a military sharpshooter, and he had actually proved himself to be a top marksman during sniper training. However, Jack’s hopes were crushed when he failed the psychological exam, and that’s only one of the ways that life’s kicked Jack in the ass (and in turn, he became proficient in atomic wedgies — it’s still the most bizarre thing in this whole unsettling series). Jack could have taken Ralph out first, but maybe I’m making too much of a fuss here. Visibly killing Ralph might have also killed the drama of the scene, hence his survival? Sure.

Following a fade-to-black, we heard more gunfire, and it’s safe to assume that there were more casualties. In the preview for next week, HBO showed Ralph and Holly together in the cave, and I’m fearing the worst here for the rest of the party. I gotta say that it’s not looking good for Andy, given that he and Holly are finally in a romantic groove, and he’s a character who was created (presumably by Richard Price, who did most of the writing/development) for the series. His purpose has mostly been to draw some visible emotion out of Holly, so my hunch is that he’s a goner. The “let’s get this thing over with” kiss does not bode well for Andy’s survival.

I suppose there’s a chance that Andy, who made a pretty big “cowboy” deal of arming himself, somehow managed to evade death. But six shots fired (after Alec went down) means that, yeah, there’s gotta be a body count, and we should probably make peace with Andy not making it out of that scenario. However, I will not feel very peaceful if Yunis doesn’t survive, but he’s likely sustained more than a flesh wound.

So, where do we stand with the group? Holly and Ralph will live to see the next episode, and the preview for next week showed Seale still alive, at least for a quick flash that essentially means nothing. We know Alec is gone, and as mentioned above, we’ve got no clues about Andy or Yunis. To take out the latter would be brutal, given that he’s been the most levelheaded character of this series and essential to pushing Ralph to a point where he was finally able to believe in El Cuco. Yunis is also the audience-POV person, so it wouldn’t be cool to lose him (my favorite must die another day).