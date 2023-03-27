Kate Winslet has already mastered the art of holding her breath underwater for much too long and excessively vaping, so it’s about time she settles for a more regal role that doesn’t require her to endanger herself.
Winslet will star in The Palace, an upcoming HBO Max series from Will Tracy. While you might not recognize the name, Tracy has written for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver before joining Succession in 2019, so you’ve probably heard at least some of his jokes before. The series will be directed by Stephen Fears and Jessica Hobbs.
Last month, HBO released a first look at the series, and though many details have been released, here is what we know so far:
Plot
HBO has not released a ton of information about The Palace, though we know that it takes place over one year through the eyes of an authoritarian regime. HBO CEO Casey Bloys recently revealed that he had seen an early cut of the series, and Winslet’s performance is a standout. “If the U.S. could make her a national treasure I would like to do that,” He said last week, per Deadline. “I hink she’s great and the dailies I’ve seen of the show are fantastic.” Are we surprised that she is so dedicated?!
A new regime.
The Palace (WT), an HBO Original Limited Series starring Kate Winslet, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/Las1IFMvrT
— HBO Max (@hbomax) February 2, 2023
Cast
Winslet will star alongside Hugh Grant, who recently had a quick cameo in Glass Onion. The two will reunite after working together back in 1995’s Sense and Sensibility, though it’s hard to say if anything Grant does will top his performance in Paddington 2. He can try, though. Also slated to star is Andrea Riseborough, who made headlines for her strangely controversial Academy Award nomination, along with Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, and Martha Plimpton.
Release Date
While we don’t have an official release date for the series, filming began early last month in Austria and will likely continue throughout the summer. The series probably won’t debut until late 2023, or early 2024, when everything else is also vying for your attention.