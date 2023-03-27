Kate Winslet has already mastered the art of holding her breath underwater for much too long and excessively vaping, so it’s about time she settles for a more regal role that doesn’t require her to endanger herself.

Winslet will star in The Palace, an upcoming HBO Max series from Will Tracy. While you might not recognize the name, Tracy has written for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver before joining Succession in 2019, so you’ve probably heard at least some of his jokes before. The series will be directed by Stephen Fears and Jessica Hobbs.

Last month, HBO released a first look at the series, and though many details have been released, here is what we know so far: