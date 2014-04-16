The Parents Television Council Called This History’s ‘Most Explicit’ X-Rated Video

Let’s try something. Before watching the clip below, read this:
Fox’s NSFW Easter cartoon is drawing some holiday heat. The animated short on the network’s Animation Domination High-Def (ADHD) online channel is a raunchy (and quite catchy) music video titled “The Easter Bunny’s Coming.”
The Parents Television Council, an independent watchdog group that monitors network programming and frequently protests content, called the video “X rated” and crowned it “the most explicit material we’ve ever seen produced by a broadcast television network.”
“We thought we had seen the worst of ‘ADHD’ when Fox aired a segment several months ago with high school characters gleefully taking cell phone pictures of their genitals and texting the photos to other students,” said PTC president Tim Winter. “That content pales in comparison to the material in this new video.” (Via)
OK, what do you think happens in the video that has the PTC’s too-tight panties in a bunch? I still haven’t watched the thing, so I’m guessing, considering its called “Easter Bunny’s Coming” (and ADHD’s NSLife history), that the titular animated rabbit has sex on/with Jesus’ corpse. Let’s see if I’m close.
I was half-right. There’s a lot of sex, but none of it with Jesus. Damn.
“The animated Easter Bunny clip…features over a dozen unbleeped ‘f-words;’ depictions of dozens of fornicating rabbits; more than a dozen instances of a vulgar slang term for ejaculation; a depiction of a male character eating rabbit feces; and music lyrics that are grotesquely sexualizing and misogynistic. An overt reference to Christians and Jews only adds to the offensive nature of a video being promoted during Holy Week and Passover…it’s easily X-rated material that directly targets, and appeals to, children.”
Good job, PTC. Now a clip with tens of thousands of views will have hundreds of thousands. A true Easter miracle. Also, the “most explicit material we’ve ever seen produced by a broadcast television network”? Clearly they haven’t watched Roseanne in HD.
Wow. Just wow.
I think more offensive is that icp knock off
This seems tame compared to Wonder Showzen. Now that was a messed up show
Did Bill O’Reilly approve this?
The only thing offensive about this was that it wasn’t funny. Or maybe my standards are skewed a little too high right now*
*I just finished binge watching season 1 of Rick & Morty.
I haven’t gotten to my R&M binge yet, that is forthcoming, so I feel comfortable reporting that you are in fact correct, it is not funny.
The PTC’s membership numbers are slippery to get a hold of, but the highest number of people to donate during a fundraising campaign was 12,000. Total. To put this in perspective there are 175,000 members in a Facebook group dedicated to dressing like a giant apple and chasing fat people.
Man did we chase those fatties good!
Ah….make that 175,001.
Aren’t public records great? Sometimes I feel like my journalism degree wasn’t totally wasted.
I can’t fap to this.
Aaaaaannnnnnd video permissions have changed to private.
Yeah. I wonder why.
That’s what happens when someone points out that the Spanish Inquisition would tell you to loosen up.
I like how they felt the need to specify that it was a male character who ate the rabbit feces.
“Shut up, Jesus!” Now that’s offensive! You can’t talk to Jizzy Jeff like that!