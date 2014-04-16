The Parents Television Council Called This History’s ‘Most Explicit’ X-Rated Video

Let’s try something. Before watching the clip below, read this:

Fox’s NSFW Easter cartoon is drawing some holiday heat. The animated short on the network’s Animation Domination High-Def (ADHD) online channel is a raunchy (and quite catchy) music video titled “The Easter Bunny’s Coming.” The Parents Television Council, an independent watchdog group that monitors network programming and frequently protests content, called the video “X rated” and crowned it “the most explicit material we’ve ever seen produced by a broadcast television network.” “We thought we had seen the worst of ‘ADHD’ when Fox aired a segment several months ago with high school characters gleefully taking cell phone pictures of their genitals and texting the photos to other students,” said PTC president Tim Winter. “That content pales in comparison to the material in this new video.” (Via)

OK, what do you think happens in the video that has the PTC’s too-tight panties in a bunch? I still haven’t watched the thing, so I’m guessing, considering its called “Easter Bunny’s Coming” (and ADHD’s NSLife history), that the titular animated rabbit has sex on/with Jesus’ corpse. Let’s see if I’m close.

I was half-right. There’s a lot of sex, but none of it with Jesus. Damn.

“The animated Easter Bunny clip…features over a dozen unbleeped ‘f-words;’ depictions of dozens of fornicating rabbits; more than a dozen instances of a vulgar slang term for ejaculation; a depiction of a male character eating rabbit feces; and music lyrics that are grotesquely sexualizing and misogynistic. An overt reference to Christians and Jews only adds to the offensive nature of a video being promoted during Holy Week and Passover…it’s easily X-rated material that directly targets, and appeals to, children.”

Good job, PTC. Now a clip with tens of thousands of views will have hundreds of thousands. A true Easter miracle. Also, the “most explicit material we’ve ever seen produced by a broadcast television network”? Clearly they haven’t watched Roseanne in HD.

