In other words, there will be more hell for Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s doctors, nurses, and support staff, so let’s review the prescriptions (including a theory about furries) that have surfaced on what to expect.

Noah Wyle, a stethoscope, and barrels full of intensity. That’s the winning equation that led to The Pitt making HBO Max the home of an irresistible medical drama in addition to the place where dragons , finance brats , and the infected live. Of course, viewers know that The Pitt showcased infections of a different variety, and after a breakneck, 15-hour shift for Dr. Robby and his trusty crew, HBO viewers can now look forward to a second season on Max.

Cast

Noah Wyle will return as Dr. Robby. As for the rest of the ensemble, early speculation has given way to Wyle hinting (via IndieWire) that he views The Pitt as a platform for up-and-coming, younger actors:

“My dad told me years ago that the key to longevity in this business is figuring out how to work with young people,” said Wyle during a recent conversation with SAG-AFTRA Foundation, “and don’t be the guy that says, ‘You know what we should do or you know what we used to do?'”

Wyle’s words virtually guarantee that we’ll be seeing returns from Taylor Dearden (as Dr. Mel King), Isa Briones (as Dr. Trinity Santos), Gerran Howell (as Dr. Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (as med student Victoria Javadi). Series creator R. Scott Gemmill also noted that mostly be “the same crew” will be visible onscreen, and Gemmill was candid about a central plan to bring back Patrick Ball as the troubled Dr. Frank Langdon, who would undergo substance abuse treatment in between seasonal shifts.

Plot

The diagnosis for the second season: 15 more episodes. The next shift will also be set during a holiday weekend, and to be more specific, the Fourth of July realm. Naturally, we can expect to see the standard firecracker-fueled injuries that happen in early summer and — just saying — Independence Day weekend also happens to be when the annual “premier furry convention,” Anthrocon, takes place in Pittsburgh, which prominently showcases a “Fursuit Parade and Anthrocon Block Party.”

Has HBO Max confirmed that this furries-filled event will influence the second season? Not exactly, but the theory was mentioned to executive producer John Wells, who (in a clip posted on Reddit) answered a question of whether The Pitt writers were aware of Anthrocon’s timeliness. His answer: “I can tell you right now that if they aren’t, they will be by the time I get back!”

How could they resist? Seriously. Do it.

On a more concrete note, R. Scott Gemmill revealed that picking up stories 9 or 10 months later will allow characters to grow and come back as slightly different versions of themselves, which “gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim, and catch up with everyone.”