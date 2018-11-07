‘The Purge’ TV Show Fittingly Got A Season 2 Renewal On Election Day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Purge may not be actually happening in America on election night, but The Purge as a TV show appears to be here to stay. The next Purge movie, the fourth, will likely be the last, but the show, which started in 2018, seems likely to take the concept’s legacy well into the future.

The Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday that the Jason Blum horror project will see a second season on USA Network. The 10-episode first season premiered in September and its season finale fittingly aired on election night. And ahead of that finale, USA announced that they’ll welcome more chaos and legalized murder on its networks.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise The Purge,” president of entertainment networks for NBC Universal said in a release. “The partnership and creative trust of [executive producer] Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge‘s successful transition from film to TV — and along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in season two.”