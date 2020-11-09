NETFLIX
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Continues To Be A King-Sized Hit For Netflix

Today’s Netflix top-10 is the usual mishmash of random movies (Knock Knock, The Impossible, Mile 22), holiday specials (Operation Christmas Drop, Holidate), acquired titles (Chappelle’s Show, minus one episode), and inexplicably popular children’s entertainment (Cocomelon). In fact, there’s only one Netflix original series on the list, and it’s one of the streamer’s biggest (and best) programs of the year: The Queen’s Gambit.

The Queen’s Gambit has been #1 on the top 10 nearly every day since it was released on October 23, due to glowing reviews from critics, positive word of mouth from subscribers, and Anya Taylor-Joy (who we recently spoke to) staring into your soul.

Also, Benny’s hat. It’s mostly because of the hat.

“The limited series has become one of Netflix’s biggest success stories of the year, and that’s saying something considering how quarantine has increased Netflix viewership,” Forbes reports. “Queen’s Gambit may not be producing any Tiger King-level memes, but it sure seems like more people have probably watched the adventures of Beth Harmon than Joe Exotic.” Tiger King was reportedly watched by 34 million users within its first 10 days of release, so that’s mighty impressive. Netflix’s tranquility has been refurbished.

The real Queen’s Gambit was the viewership records we set along the way.

(Via Forbes)

