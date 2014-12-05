The Ratings For ‘Peter Pan Live’ Probably Didn’t Soar Quite As High As NBC Had Hoped

The ratings for Peter Pan Live! are in, and how’d they do, Pete Campbell?
Despite the fact that more than a couple of people noted last night that Twitter was staunchly divided amongst those live-tweeting the NBC musical and police protests, Peter Pan Live! fell way below expectations, with the viewership of last year’s Sound of Music dropping over fifty percent. Ouch. According to Entertainment Weekly:
NBC’s three-hour musical production delivered 9.1 million viewers and a 2.3 adults 18-49 rating, down 51 percent from Sound of Music. While Peter Pan was one of last night’s strongest shows, it still averaged less than a couple sitcoms—CBS’ Mom and Two and a Half Men, both of which had a 2.5 demo rating.
Could this suggest that our long (well, year-long) national nightmare of live televised musicals is over? Or did NBC just pick the wrong one to set a live production to? I mean, a young woman who falls in love with a forever boy? Kinda creepy, you have to admit.
But as far as we know, Fox is still planning on a live adaptation of Grease — although no leads have been picked yet. Which should be easy, duh: Adam Lambert and Hayden Panettiere. DONE. Every mom over the age of sixty in the entire country will watch the hell out of that crap.
i’m guessing they wished people had hate watched it now.
Who watches this? Honestly, is there an audience for live musicals on TV? Besides the senior retirement communities, that is?
600 channels and no TrainWreck TV™.
I think the live play shit is dumb… But I would totally watch grease. :(
I didn’t see the end, but I assume Walken went full-on Natalie Wood mode, pushing Peter Pan off the boat and watching him/her drown.
It looked like a day time soap with cheap sets. Allison Williams looked like she was having the time of her life reciting the lines she’s had memorized all of her life but it still wasn’t fun to watch. CW looked like he was reading a teleprompter, even when he was dancing. And all the other actors looked as if they weren’t sure if they were doing this thing ironically or not. What’s not to love?
I watched it out of curiosity with my wife last night. It could be a nice Christmas tradition to watch with little kids one day… except for the fact that it was really boring. Even Christopher Walken seemed bored with it. Peter Pan is a great (albeit weird story) and should have transitioned to a fun and entertaining show… but instead we get 10 songs a minute all of which were real snoozers.
I’m sure the budget is purposely kept low on these things, but I think they should have hired a few more notable actors for some of the smaller parts. The cast of Workaholics would have made great pirates or lost boys and Aziz Ansari could have been hilarious as one of Tiger Lily’s men. Instead, I found myself falling asleep at 9:30 on a Thursday, something I would have made fun of me for any other Thursday of the year.
If they do another one, I’ll give it one more shot… but if they really want these things to take off they need to put more effort into it.
I attempted to watch it…and was ready to turn it off at minute 4 since Father Darling was a truly terrible actor. Then we stuck it with through the first two commercial breaks switching back and forth with football….then Walken came on and at that point not even my 2 year old was interested and we turned it off and didn’t think about it again. It was really bad…also as much as I love Allison Williams….accents are hard.
“Could this suggest that our long (well, year-long) national nightmare of live televised musicals is over?”
This is easily remedied with a greenlit superhero movie
Holy shit, people actually watched this?
Why? . . .
Did they do the “What Makes the Red Man Red” song from the animated movie?
So the first one was a musicl starring an award winning singer and this one starred Brian Williams’ daughter? We are surprised by these results?
I watched a bit so I could imagine Marnie spreadeagled on a bed under Booth Jonathon’s creepy squirmings…….
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
To be fair Sound of Music had Carrier Underwood who is a big star with a huge fan base. Like someone else said it’s no shock that it had better ratings. If you put on one show with LeBron James starring in it and another with Terrence Ross, the one with LeBron will have a bigger audience no matter what
Carrie… Damn auto correct
I guess Allison should be happy. This means no one hate watched.
Their biggest mistake was taking it off thanksgiving. Last year’s worked because families were together for the holiday sitting around.