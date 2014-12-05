The Ratings For ‘Peter Pan Live’ Probably Didn’t Soar Quite As High As NBC Had Hoped

The ratings for Peter Pan Live! are in, and how’d they do, Pete Campbell?

Despite the fact that more than a couple of people noted last night that Twitter was staunchly divided amongst those live-tweeting the NBC musical and police protests, Peter Pan Live! fell way below expectations, with the viewership of last year’s Sound of Music dropping over fifty percent. Ouch. According to Entertainment Weekly:

NBC’s three-hour musical production delivered 9.1 million viewers and a 2.3 adults 18-49 rating, down 51 percent from Sound of Music. While Peter Pan was one of last night’s strongest shows, it still averaged less than a couple sitcoms—CBS’ Mom and Two and a Half Men, both of which had a 2.5 demo rating.

Could this suggest that our long (well, year-long) national nightmare of live televised musicals is over? Or did NBC just pick the wrong one to set a live production to? I mean, a young woman who falls in love with a forever boy? Kinda creepy, you have to admit.

But as far as we know, Fox is still planning on a live adaptation of Grease — although no leads have been picked yet. Which should be easy, duh: Adam Lambert and Hayden Panettiere. DONE. Every mom over the age of sixty in the entire country will watch the hell out of that crap.