There’s no time for misbehavin’: The Righteous Gemstones season 2 trailer is here.

The new season of one of TV’s funniest and most cutting comedies “finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire,” according to the official plot summary for HBO. John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Tim Baltz, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Jennifer Nettles, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, and of course Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman are all back, while Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre have been added to the recurring cast.

Unlike another acclaimed HBO series, The Righteous Gemstones will address the pandemic. “COVID was very kind to the Gemstones,” McBride told Entertainment Weekly. “They were able to deliver to the world a streaming service that allowed people to stay at home and watch Gemstone broadcasts. So while everyone around them suffered, they’re in a better position than they’ve ever been in before.” He also said that Baby Billy “comes back with a bang this year… Baby Billy is a man who has some things that he has to face from his past, as much as he would prefer not to. It was awesome to have Walton back, and the stuff he gets up to this season is too much fun.”

I agree: Walton Goggins is awesome. The Righteous Gemstones returns on January 9.