The Rock Has Everyone Laughing After He Said He’d Love To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Dog

The Rock and Kevin Hart are pulling out the stops to promote the DC League of Super-Pets, in which the former voices Krypto and the latter takes on Ace. That includes doing things like smacking each other with tortillas to fulfill an online challenge that’s not quite as weird as the Cinnamon Challenge. That wasn’t as palatable as The Rock delivering his verdict on In-N-Out burger, so a one-upping was in order.

That’s precisely what happened in the below Instagram video, in which Johnson’s asked which celebrity that he’d like to be a pet for, and his answer is unequivocal: Megan Thee Stallion.

Yep, he fired that answer off without hesitation.

Naturally, Twitter was totally into this answer. “LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY” is definitely a thing.

From there, everyone joined in on the laughter (with slightly inappropriate dog videos and other clips) and also in wondering how The Rock’s wife, Lauren Hashian, might feel about this development.

In very related news, BET reports that Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, responded (and deleted) on social media as follows: “All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning … You’ll be iiight … Moana is the sh*t tho.” Well, The Rock’s initial answer had Kevin Hart totally amused, and that’s what it’s all about.

