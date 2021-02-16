Dwayne Johnson has been talking about running for president since at least 2016. “I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring,” he said in the months before another WWE Hall of Fame inductee became president. In 2017: “I think that it’s a real possibility.” In 2018: “I have so much respect for the position. It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.” And now, he’s finally the president... on the NBC sitcom, Young Rock, premiering tonight.

But could it happen in real life, too? “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson told USA Today. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

If the past four years (and the Reagan administration) have taught us anything, it’s that maybe celebrities shouldn’t become president. But I’m not going to lie, I would love to hear The Rock’s campaign slogans (“Can you smell what democracy is cooking?”) and ads (it’s him flexing so hard that a cast with “high health care costs” written on it explodes). The options are endless. Also, he should drop the “Dwayne.” Rock Johnson is the most presidential-sounding name ever.

(Via USA Today)