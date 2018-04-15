Fox

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean delivered a response to the continuing Apu controversy on Twitter to kick off this weekend. While the show seemed to finally address the controversy one week ago, Jean’s comment seems to indicate that the show isn’t finished addressing the issue.

The way the show decided to tackle the issue didn’t please everybody, drawing more criticism for missing the point of the discussion or sidestepping the actual issue by labeling it “political correctness.” It also gained supporters, as we saw with Bill Maher on Friday night during his “New Rules” segment. For Jean, he seems to be opening his ears to listen and this hints that the show’s initial response won’t be the last one:

Will continue to try to find an answer that is popular and more important right

Jean continued to respond in the thread to fans who were reaching out but didn’t drop any other hints about the show’s future with the character — he did mention that we will find out something about Bart’s new teacher, though.