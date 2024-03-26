Early in the morning on Tuesday, March 26th, Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship. A number of construction workers were on the bridge during the crash, and many of the workers remain missing.

On social media, fans of crime drama The Wire were quick to share a scene from season 2, which focused on a handful of characters working in the Baltimore Port area.

“It’s fucking picturesque is what it is.” The Wire (2003) pic.twitter.com/s6eCz2AaOt — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) March 26, 2024

David Simon not only created The Wire but also worked as a police reporter at The Baltimore Times for over a decade, and he is not happy with the amount of conspiracy theories surrounding the catastrophe.

Simon took to Twitter/X to debunk some theories that the crash was intentional. Most notably, he called Marjorie Taylor Green a “complete submoronic pratfall of a human being.”

Are you intentional or just an accident? You complete submoronic pratfall of a human being. https://t.co/c2Fhe55PJ3 — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024

Congrats. You've interposed in my city's tragedy and on a thread about it to make a random, simple, stupid political remark that convinces me nothing will be lost by blocking you now. https://t.co/XbjxCKhzdZ — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024

There are already video and radio transmissions online suggesting a series of power failures and loss of steering on the vessel. You can certainly speculate wildly and no one can stop you, but doing so doesn't make you any less the asshole here. As for my job, I do okay, I guess. https://t.co/cOBw08AaKg — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024

It's possible that you're a useless shitheel rando on an internet hellsite speculating wildly and without regard to what is already known by authorities in Baltimore. Quick, have someone fund your podcast. You'll go far. https://t.co/xIPueKuB1G — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 26, 2024

Even though there are reports that the crash was caused by a power failure, according to CNN, the cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said, “We have been made aware of those same reports about there being a power outage. I’ve also seen statements, media releases from Singapore as well. It’s something that we take in, but something that we have to verify through our investigation that that was what was part of the contributing cause here. So too early to tell,” she said. For now, their efforts are focused on looking for the missing construction workers.