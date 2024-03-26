David Simon
Getty Image
Viral

‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Has Zero Patience For Conspiracy Theorists Who Are Pouncing On The Baltimore Bridge Tragedy

Early in the morning on Tuesday, March 26th, Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship. A number of construction workers were on the bridge during the crash, and many of the workers remain missing.

On social media, fans of crime drama The Wire were quick to share a scene from season 2, which focused on a handful of characters working in the Baltimore Port area.

David Simon not only created The Wire but also worked as a police reporter at The Baltimore Times for over a decade, and he is not happy with the amount of conspiracy theories surrounding the catastrophe.

Simon took to Twitter/X to debunk some theories that the crash was intentional. Most notably, he called Marjorie Taylor Green a “complete submoronic pratfall of a human being.”

Even though there are reports that the crash was caused by a power failure, according to CNN, the cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said, “We have been made aware of those same reports about there being a power outage. I’ve also seen statements, media releases from Singapore as well. It’s something that we take in, but something that we have to verify through our investigation that that was what was part of the contributing cause here. So too early to tell,” she said. For now, their efforts are focused on looking for the missing construction workers.

