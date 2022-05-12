The Simpsons is set to riff on Succession in its upcoming episode, and Nicholas Braun is coming along for the ride. The actor will reprise his role as Cousin Greg in this Sunday’s episode, “Meat Is Murder,” which centers around Grampa Simpson taking a trip down memory lane and a business decision that could’ve changed his life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news of Braun’s cameo, John Lithgow also appears in the episode as Augustus Redfield, the billionaire chairman of RedStar Corporation and an obvious parody of Brian Cox’s Logan Roy. Although, judging by an exclusive clip, The Simpsons version is notably more musical.

Braun’s Simpsons appearance arrives after the explosive Succession Season 3 finale, which saw the affable sidekick make a brutal, and uncharacteristically opportunistic move against his relatives. As for when Succession fans can expect a new season, there’s good news on that front. Creator Jesse Armstrong recently provided an update on Season 4, and things are falling into place. Via Variety:

“We’re almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong said. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

Once the season is written, Armstrong will share it with the cast because “they’re smart, and they think things about their character.” In the meantime, Succession fans will have to settle for The Simpsons riffing on the HBO series when Braun’s episode airs Sunday, May 15 on Fox.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)