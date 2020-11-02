This year’s Halloween-themed episode of The Simpsons, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI,” was supposed to air in October, but it was pushed back to November 1 due to the World Series. That meant fans of the animated series had to wait two extra weeks for the conclusion of the cold open, which shows 50 of the worst things that Donald Trump has done as president. There’s “put children in cages,” “said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal,” “asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens,” “served McDonald’s to Clemson football team,” and “said to swallow bleach.” But what happens next? Is that enough evidence for Homer to vote for Joe Biden? Yes and no.

No, because Homer votes for Biden (“Who are you gonna make fun of now, late-night comics?”). Yes, because it turns out Homer never actually voted. He slept through election day. We — everyone who’s already voted — should all be so lucky to snooze through a tense tomorrow; no one’s been this jealous of Homer since he invited Frank Grimes to his house for lobster. When Marge scolds Homer for not voting, he replies, “How bad can it be?” Cut to January 20, 2021, when the murder robots roam the streets.

Don’t blame Moleman, however. He voted for Kanye.