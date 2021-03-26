There’s a whole heaping helping of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn (and thank goodness for that) in James Gunn’s new The Suicide Squad trailer. This previews James Gunn’s oddly retitled “relaunch” of David Ayer’s blob-people-filled 2016 film that didn’t hit the mark but was nonetheless a moneymaker. Gunn’s film will be part of the massive batch of Warner Bros. films that will stream on HBO Max (while also in theaters) in 2021, and we’ve already seen a teaser that showed off the ensemble cast, which includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, not to mention someone (people thought it would be Taika Waititi, but James Gunn has confirmed that it’s Sly Stallone) voicing King Shark. Here we go, from the “horribly beautiful mind” of Gunn…

We’ve got another search-and-destroy-type mission for Task Force X, and this trailer lends an oversized gathering for these captive supervillains. John Cena gets the trailer’s extended “bag of dicks” joke, so that’s marvelous. And welcome to comic-book movies, Pete Davidson. We’ve been waiting for you.

The Suicide Squad (which also stars Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, and more) will arrive on August 6, 2021. Enjoy this very The Dirty Dozen-esque poster.