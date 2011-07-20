The Ten Douchiest Moments in ‘Entourage’ History

With that in mind, and with the wonderful thought of the show finally being off the air after seven years and approximately five clever jokes, here are the 10 biggest douchebag moments from “Entourage.”
10. Mark Wahlberg’s Ego.
Unsurprisingly, “Entourage” is based on a douchey concept. According to executive producer Mark Wahlberg, “My assistant wanted to film my friends around me, because he just thought it was hilarious.” AREN’T MY FRIENDS AND I JUST THE LIVING END? I’ve always thought of “Entourage” as the most taunting show in TV history. Shallow Hollywood jagoffs can get all the free booze, drugs, and booty they want, simply because they’re either good looking or once starred in the 1988 remake of The Blob, while the rest of us Joe and Jill Student Loans have to pay for bad beer and even worse sex. “Entourage” shows us what we’re missing, and rubs our faces in their asses that have never felt the horrific touch of $.69 toilet paper. And Wahlberg’s quote does nothing to disprove this.
9. The Seth Rogen Controversy.
Why mess with Seth Rogen? He’s supposedly one of the nicest, most normal guys in Hollywood, and his TV show and movie track record is pretty damn flawless. Yet, in 2009, Turtle wondered how Rogen’s character bagged and bedded Katherine Heigl’s Alison in Knocked Up, a film that had come out two years earlier. And by the time the episode aired, it was well known that Rogen had dropped a ton of weight for his upcoming role in Funny People. If you want to make fun of someone for being fat, whatever—it’s an easy joke, but fair game. But at least do to it in a timely manner and to someone who’s actually deserving of chubby scorn. (Rogen’s response to the comments: “Yeah, those guys are assh*les…Luckily I never have and never plan on watching “Entourage.”) Also, fat people shouldn’t make fun of other fat people. So f**k you, Turtle.
[Editor’s note: “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin notably didn’t respond to Rogen calling him an assh*le — until there was a new season to promote. That’s when he undercut Rogen by saying that he had considered Rogen for the role of Turtle. And for what it’s worth, the original Knocked Up dig probably had something to do with Rogen talking candidly about HBO passing on a similar project of his before picking up “Entourage” — “You start to question your own sanity. Like, ‘Our HBO pilot isn’t funny, but Entourage is?’”]
8. LeBron James, Humble Hipster Philanthropist
Whiny bitch Vincent makes $20 million a year, but he has to be convinced by LeBron James — sporting a pair of fake hipster glasses that would make even Terry Richardson feel like an ass — to give more than $10,000 to a charity for children (LeBron is donating a million). This all occurs in front of Vincent’s private jet that he’s flying to Italy, and shortly after Bono briefly appeared in a webcam cameo. It’s like the writers want us to hate the show. Other notable douchetastic guest stars: Tom Brady, James Cameron, Paul Haggis, Brett Ratner, M. Night Shyamalan, Jay Leno, and Lenny Kravitz.
i thought the doucheist moments were from open to closing credits every episode.
5. This scene.
Pause the video at 35 seconds and try not to punch your computer.
I remember when some ABC News guy had asked Jaime-Lynn Sigler how unbelievable it was for a girl like her to date some douche like Turtle, when in fact she really was dating Turtle in real life.
I don’t really know where I was going, but Jaime-Lynn Sigler is hot.
I’m with The Hammer on this. Josh, how difficult was it to narrow this list down to ten? I imagine it must have been a painstaking process trying to limit it like that.
I watched the 1st season of Entourage and I recall an episode where Turtle was searching for shoes that had graffiti sprayed on them by some Japanese guy. They sold out and Turtle was sad so Vince bought him a pair for like $20,000 and once again peace is restored in Turtle’s world.
Truth be told, I was kinda into this show until the airport episode where vince & the bros couldn’t get a flight to Cannes and just when it looked like they weren’t gonna go at all, fuckin’ Kanye West pops out of nowhere and offers to fly them out on his private soul plane stocked with bitches and henny. If the writing was any more lazier, it’d be an ed hardy commercial.
I echo Turtle’s sentiment on Knocked Up. I may well be a douche but thank Jobu I don’t look or sound like that pantload.
Honorable mention for being pitched but not making the show: They tried to have a scene in which Turtle receives a text and it’s a photo of a dick, and then Anthony Weiner appears and asks if he got the text.
Why is “Entourage” even a thing when you have to pay for HBO?? It’s like going to a fancy restaurant and ordering meatloaf, except that would ruin the good name of meatloaf.
fuck! fuck entourage and fuck whoever decided to let this dreck on the air for so long…it’s like a douche fantasy that never ends
I remember that episode, and not only were the sneakers $20,000 but they were a one of a kind pair that was special-made by the Japanese guy JUST FOR TURTLE!
Entourage: All the opulence of “Sex and the City” with smaller words.
Entourage is a great show! If you pretend it’s such a genius satire that even the main actors aren’t aware of it.
This was a fun post…except now my eyes are bleeding because I just read a post about Entourage.
Re: “Douchtastic guest stars”
The athletes alone are far and away the douchiest people money can buy. Case in point: Phil Mickelson.
Entourage is a show which has funny moments, and a lot of douchebaggery, as the article points out. It took HBO’s concept of mediocre comedy mixed with titties, and made it more realistic than Dream On. Instead of Brian BenBen banging a bunch of hot chicks, it’s about Mark Wahlberg.
I watch Entourage, but I do so while flipping through my smart phone, which I’m told is the hipster way of feigning interest.
I will also say that Matt Damon played his part hilariously in the Lebron episode.
@Hee Moy, the whole thing with Jamie-Lynn creeped me out because Turtle looks A LOT like A.J. Soprano.
I know I’m going to upset people with this fact, but Peter Dinklage, Tyrion from GoT, made a cameo early on in this show.
The Ten Douchiest Moments in “Entourage” History?
Isn’t that like The Ten Wettest Drops in the Ocean?
Can we replace “once starred in the 1988 remake of The Blob” to ‘once had supporting role in HBO original move No Escape’?
What I don’t understand about this show the most is the inclusion of Kevin Dillon. How does he ever get laid? How is it that they hang around with him? He looks like that actor who plays hellboy. And those hats he wears. I think i’m going to be sick.
@Upstate, there have been some awesome celebrities on Entourage (Dinklage, of course, but also Aaron Sorkin, Anna Faris, Peter Jackson, Gary Busey, Larry David, Matt Damon, and very briefly and randomly, Jim Edmonds), and that doesn’t bother me. Vince is an actor, E and Ari are in The Business (as Nikki Finke would say, followed by TOLDJA), and the show’s set in California; it’d be weird if there weren’t famous people. But the cameos hit a tipping point last season when they crammed over 40 celebrities into 10 episodes. Not even later-era Simpsons episodes are that desperate.
If the show ends with them holding hands while driving their car off a cliff, all will be forgiven.
I got nothing to add except that Entourage is basically Dianetics for even bigger douchebags.
You’ve really helped me see the light here…these guys are total d**k-heads. And not one of them is even mildly attractive (not like that needed to be pointed out).
Searies finale prediction:
E: Vince we’re all worried about your drug use.
Drama: Yeah, bro, if my career will ever go anywhere I’ll need you here to help me.
Turtle: **smokes joint while cleaning shoes**
Vince: Guys, it’s ALRIGHT, I’ve seen the light, I’m done with coke….and pornstars.
***Random rap song plays making you reflect on seasons past**
Roll Credits.
That’s all fine and dandy but we all know there is going to be at least 2 movies made after this pile of shit known as a TV show is over with.
“Rogen had dropped a ton of weight for his upcoming role in Funny People. If you want to make fun of someone for being fat, whatever—it’s an easy joke, but fair game.”
Not for nothing, but your previous — I mean, directly below this — also capitalizes on making fun of Butterbean’s weight. So…..yeah.
I agree with the list, but, I guess what I’m trying to say is, congratulations on behaving like an “Entourage” writer?
I’m rooting for a human centipede finale.
“Rogen had dropped a ton of weight for his upcoming role in Funny People. If you want to make fun of someone for being fat, whatever—it’s an easy joke, but fair game.”
Not for nothing, but your previous — I mean, directly below this — also capitalizes on making fun of Butterbean’s weight. So…..yeah.
I agree with the list, but, I guess what I’m trying to say is, congratulations on behaving like an “Entourage” writer?
Check the bylines: those are articles by two different people. And seeing as how Josh’s quibble with the gag is NOT the weight joke but the lack of timeliness, the Butterbean post is fair game since that dude is still orca fat.
So, before you go saying that someone is acting like an “Entourage” writer, I’d suggest that you (A) check your facts, and (B) work on your reading comprehension.
Good list… except, it doesn’t matter what you believe about the show or in life, how is #3 anti-semitic. Its incredibly selfish and insensitive toward humanity, but in no way is it anti-semitic. The fact that Koufax happens to be Jewish does not change their opinion at all. Its like saying someone is anti-American for not liking Fords.
Great show and sad to see it end. How did all of you clowns post during your warcraft time?
Is it possible to punch a TV show? After watching all these clips, I actually want to punch “Entourage” over and over while cursing incoherently and crying until someone finally makes me stop.
*fondly remembers Ralphie fight scene from “A Christmas Story”*