More satisfactory news has arrived, too. As with Rainbow Six of Jack Ryan fame, Amazon decided that a second The Terminal List series should exist, too. Wheels are in motion, and Pratt will co-star again along with several other crossover and newly announced cast members. Let’s get down to business on what else to expect, shall we?

The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, exists within Amazon Prime ‘s fine collection of TV shows about ex-military and/or government operatives who happen to be jacked and/or handsome. The series is currently in production for a second season to continue adapting the story of Jack Carr’s conspiracy-stuffed novels about Navy SEAL James Reece’s tragedy-inspired death list meant to avenge his family and teammates’ murders.

Plot

Via Jack Carr’s website, Chris Pratt made the initial announcement of the new series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, with a different leading man: “[F]or those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative.” Pratt added that he will also appear in this prequel show, “[T]o make it even more exciting.”

As viewers recall, Ben Edwards is James Reece’s old buddy and also a former SEAL who has turned CIA operative. The Dark Wolf description promises “an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.” Expect the events of this show to begin five years prior to the main course, and Kitsch is looking forward to exploring his character’s “pivotal moments” from the past. He further added, “[T]o bring ‘Ben’ back is an honor… and bluntly just a damn fun character to play.” Oh, and “the bromance continues.”

The new show should, like its founder, include skillfully choreographed fight scenes, although no there has been zero confirmation that any The Terminal List–style underwear fighting will be present. As far as plot goes, Jack Carr clued in viewers about how thrilled he was that The Terminal List writers “envisioned… a much more nuanced character than I had created in the novel and once Taylor Kitsch brought him to life on screen, he elevated Ben Edwards beyond all expectations.” After noting that Kitsch’s character deserved more, Carr revealed that Dark Wolf will not be based on any existing book, and the author helped create the story that will drive the prequel:

The next step was coming up with the DARK WOLF story. So, showrunner and executive producer David DiGilio, along with actor, writer, executive producer and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw flew to Park City, Utah where we convened with the white board in my office, beaming in writer, executive producer and former Army Ranger Max Adams via Zoom from an undisclosed location to start mixing it up!

Cast

Taylor Kitsch will be front and center as CIA operative Ben Edwards with Chris Pratt on hand as James Reece along with Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers. Additionally, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) will join the prequel’s cast as Raife Hastings with Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) signing on as Jules Landry. Another incoming arrival: Dar Salim (The Covenant) as Mohammed “Mo” Farooq, “An Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) officer, formerly trained in the CIA Scorpions program.”