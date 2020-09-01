Instead of focusing on the, let’s say, polarizing final season, let’s remember the good times on Game of Thrones. The first five seasons are unimpeachable, with some of the most thrilling scenes (the Red Wedding, the Red Viper vs. the Mountain, Joffrey getting slapped, etc.) in TV history. Keep that “Hardhome is a masterpiece” positivity in mind before reading the rest of this sentence: Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are adapting Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem novels into a Netflix series.

The trilogy, also known as Remembrance of Earth’s Past, depicts humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization, and as Benioff and Weiss wrote in a statement, “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.” They will be joined by writer-producer Alexander Woo (True Blood) and executive producer Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi).

“As ardent fans of the books, it was especially meaningful to us to get the support of Liu Cixin who created this expansive universe. Cixin has gone one step further and has joined as a consulting producer alongside Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation for The Three-Body Problem and Death’s End. Having Cixin and Ken involved will help ensure that the spirit of the books remains intact,” Netflix’s VP of original series Peter Friedlander wrote. The rights didn’t come cheap: Amazon was reportedly set to spend $1 billion to adapt the series in 2018, but two years later, Netflix swooped in.

The Three-Body Problem does not currently have a premiere date or announced cast.

(Via Netflix and EW)