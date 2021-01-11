Netflix previously announced that the existing The Umbrella Academy siblings will be back, including Elliot Page as Vanya, for Season 3. We can definitely expect Robert Sheehan to get funky as Klaus again, and the rest of the Hargreeves sibling actors (Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min) will be back, too. Yet as the Season 2 finale revealed, Sir Reginald Hargreeves had kept himself busy (and up to no good) prepping another stash of superpowered progeny, who will be known collectively as the Sparrow Academy. This changes the whole game, and warring academies will likely be on the agenda.

The show will pick up production in Toronto beginning in February, and Netflix has duly announced the cast members who will portray the Sparrows. There are a few Easter eggs in there, including Justin H. Min as a very different Ben (remember, Ben’s ghost officially left the building near the end of Season 2) and the character played by Cazzie David (who recently made headlines for her memoir and is also, of course, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David). Here are details on Cazzie’s character and the new, unruly Ben:

CAZZIE DAVID (86’ed, NY Times best-selling author of No One Asked for This) will play JAYME, Sparrow #6.

Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend. JUSTIN H. MIN (After Yang, The Umbrella Academy) will play BEN, Sparrow #2.

This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

Get ready, because Justin Min has already reacted on Twitter while signalling that he’s ready to push for being a leader, rather than a follower (and a ghost who plagues Klaus).

Other Sparrow cast members include Justin Cornwell (as Marcus, Sparrow #1), Britne Oldford (as FEI, Sparrow #3), Jake Epstein (as Alphonso, Sparrow #4), and Genesis Rodriguez (as Sloane, Sparrow #5). Also, expect to see an “Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube” who will portray Christopher, Sparrow #7. That should be an interesting one. Don’t ever accuse The Umbrella Academy of not keeping it weird.