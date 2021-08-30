The View won’t be the same without Meghan McCain (or her hair).

The conservative voice of the daytime talk show left the program in August, calling it a “really wild ride [for] the past four years of my life” and adding that the experience was “honestly the best of times and the worst of times in all ways.” Instead of hiring a full-time replacement for McCain right away, The View will pull a Jeopardy! and have a “rotating cast” of co-hosts.

The confirmed temporary hosts are former Utah congresswoman Mia Love, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson, and cable news fixtures S.E. Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Alyssa Farah, Mary Katherine Ham, and Cameran Eubanks. Mike Richards must have had his invitation revoked. The Hollywood Reporter has more:

In addition, all of The View‘s former co-hosts have been invited to appear on “Flashback Fridays” throughout the season. Former panelist Star Jones will be the first former co-host to make an appearance on Sept. 10. It is not yet clear whether Barbara Walters, who created the show, will appear during the season.

It takes nine conservatives to replace the takes of one Meghan McCain. Her power. The View will have a very different energy next season, which begins on September 7.

