One Forgotten ‘The Walking Dead’ Character Finally Got His Comeuppance In ‘Stalked’

(WARNING: The Walking Dead spoilers will be found below.)

In last week’s midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, Negan has sex with Alpha while she’s wearing her skin mask in a scene that not for the faint of heart. That scene would not have happened, however, if Negan had not been forced to flee Alexandria and join (at least temporarily) The Whisperers. Negan would not have had to flee Alexandria, however, if he hadn’t accidentally killed Margo while saving Lydia from three people who were bullying her and nearly killed Lydia back in the fourth episode of the season.

Showrunner Angela Kang does not forget. The three people who taunted Lydia were Margo, Gage, and Alfred. Margo met her demise when Negan arrived to save the day and accidentally pushed her into a wall and broke her. In this week’s episode, Alfred met his gruesome end, as well, when Beta entered Alexandria through a tunnel under the fence that opened up in a grave. Beta basically went Jason Voorhies on a house full of Alexandrians, and among them was Alfred. I’m not saying they all deserved to die, but I am saying that Alfred got what was coming for him.

In fact, right before Beta broke in and killed six or 7 Alexandrias single-handedly, Alfred himself was bragging about how he nearly killed Lydia. “I’m telling you man,” Alfred said, “one-on-one, those Whisperers are a joke.” Those would be his final words before Beta brutally murdered him.

Two down. One to go. Wherever you are, Gage, I would watch your ass.