Shooting on the final season of The Walking Dead began a few weeks ago in Georgia, and although the series is straying some from the source material for the season 10 bonus episodes, it looks like the series is jumping back on the tracks for the final season.

There’s more evidence in the latest bit of casting on the show. Deadline is reporting that AMC has signed on Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) as a series regular in the final season. He will play Mercer. Mercer is, indeed, a big deal character. There will probably several more additions to the final season, but there are three crucial additions: Mercer, Sebastian Milton, and Pamela Milton.

Pamela Milton is the leader of The Commonwealth, Sebastian Milton is her bratty son, and Mercer is an officer of the Commonwealth military, and he provides personal security to Sebastian Milton, although Mercer is not a fan — he is loyal, however, to his mother, Pamela. Mercer is also romantically linked Princess, played by Paola Lázaro. His character in the comics — where he is introduced in Issue #177 — also has a distinctive mohawk.

Shaw also played Agent Mike in Limitless, as well as Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Walking Dead is currently airing on Sundays on AMC. The final season will kick off in the fall.

(Via Deadline)