Though we have only seen one episode of The Walking Dead over the last 306 days, the next batch of six episodes is finally approaching. The episodes will debut later this month, on February 28th (although, the first episode will premiere one week earlier for AMC+ subscribers). Thanks to newly release episode descriptions, we now also know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character, Negan, will bookend the six episodes. In the first, he and Maggie will confront each other for the first time since Maggie left in an awkward scene (although, hilariously, there is appropriate social distancing!):

The confrontation we’ve been waiting for. #TWD returns on February 28th. pic.twitter.com/ucjXowGYYb — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 30, 2021

The first episode, however, expects to be more about Maggie’s backstory than it will be about Negan himself. The sixth episode, meanwhile, will be the long-awaited episode, “Here’s Negan.” The Negan origin story will feature his wife, Lucille (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife, Hilarie Burton), for whom his baseball bat was named. AMC has released a new trailer highlighting all six episodes.

For the curious, AMC has also released episode descriptions:

“Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Finally, AMC has also released new images from the upcoming bonus episodes.

The Walking Dead returns on February 28th and will run until April 11th, when the back half of season six of Fear the Walking Dead returns.