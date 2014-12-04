‘The Walking Dead’ Pilot Nearly Introduced A Concept That Would’ve Changed The Entire Series

Reading back on the development and production of The Walking Dead, it’s interesting to note how relatively uninvolved Robert Kirkman was in the series initially, especially given just how much creative control he has over the show now. Back in 2006-07, Kirkman was interested in bringing The Walking Dead to television, but he had no idea how to pull it off. Frank Darabont, who wrote the original pilot, really is the guy who fought through “four years of frustration” to bring it to television, including his attempt to bring it to NBC, which rejected the series because, as one NBC executive noted, “This is awesome. I really love this. Does it have to have zombies in it?”
The original script, which did have the blessing of Kirkman, ended up sticking fairly close to the source material, but there was once concept in the original script that didn’t end up in the pilot. Reddit user InsideMan513 noticed this exchange when he was reading the original “Days Gone By” pilot script:
[He (Rick) looks out at the female lying eaten in the street, throws a questioning look to Morgan.
MORGAN: “If they don’t find fresh, they’ll eat one of their own. Take one of the weaker ones.”]
That may have seemed like a small point at the time, but consider how much that one change might have spiraled throughout the rest of the series: It wouldn’t have just been survivors versus walkers, it would’ve been walkers versus walkers. It might have presented a few more outs for the survivors — for instance, diverting the attention of stronger walkers by throwing weaker walkers at them — but ultimately, I think the concept would’ve fallen in on itself. The survivors could’ve just stood back, and the walkers eventually would’ve taken care of themselves, feeding off of each other until only the strongest few walkers would’ve survived.
Of course, devouring weaker zombies might have also made the surviving walkers stronger, and thus more threatening to the survivors. Ultimately, there might have been a hierarchy of walkers, zombie gang leaders, and walker factions.
It wouldn’t have worked. It certainly would’ve injected more possibilities into the equation, but it might have also taken away from the brilliance of the simple premise. The Walking Dead, after all, is not a show about zombies. It’s a show about people trying to get by in a world overrun by zombies. Walker-on-walker deaths potentially could’ve changed the entire conception.
Although that does present an interesting out at the end of the series. If walkers eventually develop a taste for each other, they can wipe each other out of existence, leaving the few remaining survivors free of walkers (although it would not cure the infection that we already know is within everyone).
Yeah, or maybe they’d just have completely disregarded that statement. Like how walkers can climb ladders in the first episode but not after.
Or use rocks to break into the department store’s glass door.
Or pick up a doll from the ground to carry it.
Yeah, there are definitely a lot of things that are brought up in the first ep that never come up again. Like the helicopters. You could say that maybe it was one of those groups like in Woodbury that had access to military stuff, but eh, just felt like a loose thread.
I’m not too upset with the helicopter issue. I think that could be explained in several ways, the most likely is it’s earlier in the apocalypse and there could still be some remnants of organized society, which of course die off as it gets worse.
The helicopter was supposed to come back – the entire first episode of the 2nd season was supposed to be from the POV of the guys who wound up flying it into the city but they changed show runners, or wouldn’t let him do it or something. I can forgive that, at least more than them changing the MO of the zombies as much as they did.
@tuggernuts just curious where you got that info from?
@nightcheese Right here on WarmingGlow actually.
I tried putting the link in my comment but the site ate it. It’s a post called “In a Just World, Season 2 of ‘The Walking Dead’ Could Have Been Great” :
The opener allegedly flashbacks to the early days of the zombie apocalypse. The entire episode would have tracked a squad of Army Rangers dropping into Atlanta. They get trapped in a zombie outbreak. “All they have to do is travel maybe a dozen blocks, a simple journey, but what starts as a no-brainer scenario goes from ‘the city is being secured’ to ‘holy sh*t, we’ve lost control, the world is ending,’” Darabont describes in a letter to AICN. So, yeah — Black Hawk Down with zombies.
Along the way, the soldiers encounter some familiar faces from the show. “Picture our squad arriving at a manned barricade where some civilians are being held back from leaving the city on shoot-to-kill orders to stop the spread of contagion, it’s a panicked high-intensity scene, and in this crowd of desperate people we find Andrea and Amy. The barricade gunners panic, the civilians start to get mowed down by machine-gun fire, and in this melee the girls get pulled to safety by some old guy they don’t even know. It’s Dale. He’s nobody to them, just some guy who saw the opportunity to do the right thing and reacted in the moment.”
The end of the episode concludes with the last surviving member of the squad, now infected and dying, hiding in a tank. A very familiar tank …
And here is the awesome kicker: At the very end of the episode, after the soldier had died, they would’ve jumped to the first episode of the first season and recreated it: “Rick comes scrambling into the tank to escape the horde … blows that zombie soldier’s brains out … now Rick’s trapped … fade out … the end. ”
And in reading it again – I realize it references the tank and rangers but not actually the helicopter. I made that up in my mind, so sorry. I am probably giving them too much credit assuming they’d tie in the helicopter.
They sort of tied the helicopter back in the early part of season 3. Andrea & Michonne see the a military helicopter crash, then the Governor, Merle & company show up to scavenge.
With the rest of the military group they tied into the story (and quickly killed off), like @Rooney suggested, just some of the last run-off from a quickly decaying society.
Didn’t they allude to the helicopters with the whole Grady Hospital story arc this season? The walkers in the parking lot that appeared to be melting had been napalmed by government helicopters.
Yeah, I guess I actually got confused this season because at first I didn’t even realize they were BACK in Atlanta. The helicopter thing can be kind of explained away but you would still need to refuel, do maintenance, etc. But that other version of season 2 sounds infinitely better. Oh well.
I was going to comment on how the walkers climbed fences in the first series lol
@Cuneform That’s what I thought. Plus, didn’t one of the helicopter guys (pilot?) end up as one of the Governor’s floating heads? Or was that a guy from the military installation they ambushed?
@BrewCrew82 Yeah, he was the lone survivor of the crash at the beginning, who wound up a floating head by the end of the episode.
@BrewCrew82 It was one of the soldiers they brought back from that helicopter crash, when they found Michonne and Andrea. They killed everyone in that ambush…
And those guys were just…a group of like national guardsmen that were trying to keep it together, right?
Well that is what I never understood. Twice the helicopters were shown, twice we didn’t get explanation. As far as I remember, we never saw any military men in the show (not counting Abraham). Where were they holed up? How many were there? and so on, so on..
According to the comics I have some idea, but it is too far fetched.. yet, I would like some explanation..
That is an interesting concept but I would be questioning why they hadn’t eaten animals yet and if so, could they in turn become zombies? Which i guess is being answered in Z Nation.
didn’t they eat Rick’s horse in Ep1?
@Canadian Scott
And the cow on Hershel’s farm that dale walked upon.
And the woodchuck Daryl cuts out of the walker when they first start looking for Sophia.
And the dog you see being eaten in the finale of season 2 before the helicopter flying over the city distracts them.
and the dog that got eaten outside the funeral home Beth and Daryl holed up in.
And the pigs Rick uses as bait in season 4
So to answer your question. None of us have a clue why they haven’t featured walkers eating animals.
Well thanks everyone for that reminder that I really need to pay attention more…
Are you guys all forgetting that season 4 featured that girl feeding the zombies rats?
Walkers eating walkers is fucking dumb. I’m sorry, but it is. I’m glad they didn’t try to shoe-horn that into zombie canon.
Yeah, because if zombie could eat other zombies that would be so unrealistic.
It would be retarded. Zombies are slow. They’d be substantially easier for other zombies to catch (and eat) that zombies would eventually eliminate themselves since they can’t reproduce. Why introduce a premise that eliminates the very threat that makes zombie apocalypse scenarios interesting?
It would be stupid for the very reason Dustin states in the post (dammit). Everyone can just find places to hold up and wait on the Zombies to eat each other then take out the ones that are left down the line.
Yeah good thing they didnt do this because then there would at least be an end game to work towards as compared to now where its just the same story repeating itself season after season.
Shoot, you can see from the talk following the decay of zombies how people react to the idea of a show where the zombies may be going out. Imagine giving them a quicker out than that.
You know what would’ve been at least mildly interesting? Carrying out the plot with the survivors of Terminus to see what happened if they eat human flesh post-zombie bite, but pre-turning.
I was really hoping they’d show that, especially since Bob made such a point about telling them.
At least once a season they have the potential to set up something potentially great, then they just shit the bed.
Like what if they’d kept some Woodbury survivors around in the prison when the Governor came back instead of having the flu kill them all off-screen? That could’ve been great.
Well, there was Kare-oh, wait…
And I think Sasha and Tyreese count as survivors, don’t they?
I was surprised more people didn’t come over from Grady, not just Noah.
@Cocksteady – Sasha and Tyreese are the closest, though they weren’t really mainstays with any solid allegiance to one camp throughout the entire, sloppy 2nd half of season 3.
Karen, having been left to die after the Governor’s final massacre of his army, would’ve been the most interesting, before they punched her ticket. Along with David.
RIP David. We never knew ye, yet were expected to care about you for some reason.
I don’t remember who David was, to be honest
That’s the thing. No one knew who he was, and was never introduced on screen.
But he was killed along with Karen by Carol for having the flu, and it was constantly referred to as “Karen and David,” despite one having a few seconds of screen time and the other having none.
Tuggernuts is correct. The actor that was in the tank that Ric was trapped in is actually the guy from Being Human (the Vampire) I also had read an article with him once talking about it. He was also the “army guy” from the movie The Mist and has worked with Frank Darabont a lot.
Wasn’t he also in Smallville?
yeah, he was in Smallville. Played that weak ass version of Doomsday. According to the interview i saw with him, Sam Witwer, if I am remembering correctly, his character was supposed to have a web series, not necessarily the season 2 opener. it was Darabont who later stated it was to be a part of season 2.
Also Galen Marek (Starkiller) from The Force Unleashed. Man those were fun games.
Also, yes, I know his actual name, the first person to give me a wedgie gets a cookie.
I’m just happy with the fact that Galen Marek’s name entered this thread before the actor’s name.
They can still make this happen whenever the writers want. Sort of an “evolution” of walkers thing.
As anything “the walking dead” related, let’s try not to overthink this.
What concerns me is why the gasoline has not degraded since the start of the apocalypse. The survivors often casually pop into a car of firetruck and Vroom! It starts up and off they go. But in the world of gasoline the stuff starts to degrade after a month or two. Longer and it becomes useless sloppy liquid unless treated with a fuel system stabilizer. There are no working gas station s but even if the gas in the underground tanks would also degrade to be of no use at all. They don’t even need booster cables!
Exactly!! That, and the fact that there has been no disasters around, like flooding, nuclear meltdowns, etc.
That was a huge issue with me with Zombieland – power was still working, gas pumps, etc. I get it’s a movie, but really?
In defense of that NBC exec, the note probably was “This is awesome. I really love this. Does it have to have zombies in it….can they be vampires?”
