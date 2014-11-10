‘The Walking Dead’ Recap: Business In Front, Major Party Foul In The Back

Since Scott Gimple took over as showrunner on The Walking Dead, the series has been a lot better about character building. We’ve seen the evolution of Rick. We’ve seen the transformation of Carol. Last week, even Beth gained new dimensions. This week, we learned a lot more about Abraham and Eugene, and the problem wasn’t with the decision to build the episode around those characters, it was in the way they were built. Instead of appreciating the characters as we found out more about them, the details about Abraham and Eugene in this week’s episode actually made them both less likable.
It was also not The Walking Dead’s most exciting or engaging episode, either.
The focus was on Abraham’s crew and their trip to Washington D.C., with Maggie and Glenn now tagging along. From the outset, Eugene seemed hesitant about going to D.C., and the bullsh*t meter on him tipped the scales when Glenn began asking him questions about his world-saving solution. Soon thereafter, the bus they were on crashed, thanks — we would later learn — to Eugene, who sabotaged the bus in order to prevent them from getting to D.C. He wanted to stay behind at the church because he knew that the closer they got to D.C., the sooner he’d have to reveal that he was not who he said he was.
Meanwhile, we also got the backstory on Abraham, who has been fighting a futile fight all along to get Eugene to D.C. Turns out, Big Red has a temper, and his anger drove his family away soon after the zombie apocalypse began. In fleeing, they were killed by the walkers, and a desolate Abraham nearly took his own life before he stumbled into Eugene.
Abraham’s anger would resurface in the present day when Abraham and the crew were confronted by a road blocked off by a herd of walkers. Abraham insisted on cutting through the zombies — a suicide mission — and everyone else insisted otherwise. The argument came to a head when Abraham began to lose control over the group and Eugene, in the chaos, admitted that he was not a scientist after all. He was a fraud. He did not know how to save humanity, but he was convinced that D.C. was a better, safer place to be, which is why he was attempting to reroute everyone there at the cost of several people’s lives (nine, including Bob Stookey, last week).
It was the kind of admission that should have irreparably turned everyone against Eugene, and it would have had Abraham, in a fit of rage, not punched Eugene unconscious, thereby redirecting the anger of the group toward Abraham, while Eugene — responsible for the whole mess — elicited their sympathies. You can’t hate a guy that’s beaten and bloody. Abraham, meanwhile, fell to his knees, realizing at last that everything he had fought and struggled for since nearly taking his own life was over a lie.
“Self Help” was a necessary episode, if only to tease out Eugene’s lie so that the series could refocus on the now. But then again, it was kind of a cheap out, and it took away some of show’s sense of hope. Terminus did not offer them salvation. Eugene cannot save humanity. What’s left to fight for beyond survival? That’s a question that has confronted the characters for several seasons now: What is the point of living if there is no future for which to live? Frustratingly, “Self Help” reminded us that there is no end point to The Walking Dead, no goal to pursue, and while that is the very thing that can keep The Walking Dead running for ten to 12 seasons, it’s also what keeps the series from moving ahead.
Granted, we are nowhere near season three of Lost in terms of wheel-spinning; for the most part, we are satisfied watching these characters we have grown attached to overcome walkers, enemies, and other obstacles. But at some point, an end-goal beyond survival needs to come into focus, lest we grow bored with their continuing adventures and human threats that are already starting to repeat themselves (Dawn, for instance, is just another version of The Governor).
We now know that Eugene is not going to get us any closer to that end point, and that’s OK. For now.
I too would have probably killed Eugene. In one quick swoop,he annihilated the although false hope the people that believed him had. But, it was also their choice to believe him. And, why hasn’t Maggie inquired about Beth?
Thought this was a pretty good episode. We got some much needed background on Abe and some character-building for Eugene. The show has become unpredictable. Remember when everyone thought the cannibals and Terminus would be the season long arc? Remember when that abruptly ended and people thought the trip to DC would be the season’s goal? Nope.
People still nitpick this show to death. I don’t need to be spoon fed every little bit of information. The flashbacks are a perfect example. We know Abe has a temper, but we’ve rarely seen it fully unleashed. Given that he beat those dudes to death and the state of his family when he found them, it’s easy to connect the dots. As someone said, the show isn’t that subtle. Implied rape has been a theme since the Claimers.
We all knew Eugene was full of shit, and some of Rick’s crew had doubts.. Abraham may have suspected or not, but he had to have something to live for. Eugene’s mission was it. It might also be that stuck in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, people will grasp at any hope, even if it’s from a mullet-wearing savant.
I’m interested now in what Abraham is going to do. He has no mission, nothing to keep his past at bay. No need to keep moving forward. I wonder what he will do.
I would have straight up murdered Eugene if I was in the group with him when he admitted he lied about the whole thing. Straight up capped him. And I wouldn’t have felt bad about it, either.
YEah I dont get why people are labeling Abraham as such a bad guy for knocking his ass out. “Rage Issues” I’d say he showed hella restraint considering the number of people who have dies protecting Eugene.
So the fire engine, which wouldn’t run and therefore could not pump any water, could still fire water…especially with that kind of water pressure…
I know, I know, “it’s TV” but it’s the stupid shit I catch!
Man you must be crazy. This episode was great. The Beth one was the off episode.
fter four years of nonstop zombies, violence, and character development, the show took an hour and focused on its most cartoonish character. In doing so, they delivered the funniest episode yet while still keeping it grounded. The show also made me like Eugene after hating him since his appearance in the comics.
– I don’t know if it was just my TV, but it was exceptionally hard to see some of the characters during the dark scenes last night.
Yea I didn’t even see Eugenes head in that Gif. with ABe/Ros
I had to completely cut tbe lights during the night in the Library in order to see anything.
So far I don’t like season 5 at all. 5×5 was very disappointing to me! A wast of my time watching it is how I feel.I don’t like all the switching back and forth we need to get back to Darrel and Beth situation ASAP!
So after seeing Abraham’s family beaten and bloody, three men dead after he killed them with his bare hands and after how rape and sexual abuse heavy this season has been no one could infer that that was what happened? Cannibals ..all raped ,Carl and Michonne nearly raped ..its obvious Abraham didn’t beat the guys for shits and giggles …walkers aren’t the main concern it seems, seeing how they dispatched a whole squad without letting off one round and even ho ass Eugene got involved. It’s the folks that have survived ,the “strong ones” ,the ones that have exploited and hurt people to stay alive ..Abraham is still a bad ass
In the comics the people he killed were his neighbors that raped his wife and daughters.
Have they been filming on that same dirt road every season?
Im gonna be that guy.
TWD is filmed in Georgia. SOA is filmed in California.
I imagine there are like 5 film crews lined up at that road for every FX/AMC show. “Ok, walking dead first. Then MADMEN dream sequence, then Sons of Anarchy, and then if theres time, The Bridge, but don’t rush, fuck those guys, they eat all the craft services food.”
And like 0.3 miles away is the bend in the road every episode SOA uses to film.
I could have used a close up on that massive walker road block at the end. I liked the wide shot and understand why they started with a wide shot but after that they should have had a close up on it. I get that it was probably filled with walkers but it really didn’t look that infested
yea, i had no idea what that was. It didn’t seem dense enough to be a herd. Like, they were really spread out. I was expecting a “walkers on pikes” sort of warning or something.
I actually thought for just a second…”zombie cows?”.
But realized I was NOT high.
Now I may be going blind, but I have a 60″ TV and could barely make out the walkers. I thought they were zombie cows and it was a farm. Yes I was high, how did you guess?
Decent episode – another place setter, but we need those kinds of episodes for the eventual payoff. Loved the hose-killing, that was inspired! Makes me think at this point a decent Super Soaker would be enough to take care of them.
The Eugene reveal, we all knew was coming. Guy was full of shit the minute he opened his mouth. I’m just wondering where this is all leading, now that Terminus is done, Negan’s for sure not showing up this season, and the Washington subplot is done.
And I have to echo, enough with the poorly lit night scenes. I couldn’t make out what the hell was in that field, either…
Well, the police/Hospital have Crosses on their vehicles, and “save” people that they force into debt, I could see them becoming the savoirs in a weird manor.
Also, the show/comic is called the Walking Dead for more reasons than the zombies. The walking dead are the survivors as well. They are all doomed, but continue moving forward. That’s kind of the point.
It’s leading to the same place the mission to the CDC led. And the farm led. And the prisoner led. And the return of The Governor led. And Terminus led. Nowhere. They writers are just trying to come up with stuff to fill a season and create the illusion of change.
Maybe they decide to hold up in the hospital for half a season then off to Alexandria?
They tipped off that Eugene was lying when they showed him reading War of the Worlds.
“Subtlety” was not the star of this week’s episode between The Shape of Things to Come and the “Self Help” section.
The Shape of Things to Come.
He wasn’t reading War of The Worlds
I feel like I need to go home and hug my tv. I had no troubles at all seeing anything in the show. The night scenes were totally watchable and I knew right away those were walkers ambling in those fields off in the distance.
@Paul from the Gump I agree with your fart noise.
@Harriszilla
Oh my God! Why didnt I think of that? **fart noise**
I’ve had no issues. For the people who can’t see shit, just turn up the brightness on your goddam tv…
i watched it online and had no problem
Same problem here… The scene at night with Glenn and Abe was almost black except for a sliver of blue like. The walkers in the distance looked like tumbleweed.
Some others complained about the same issues a couple of weeks ago as well. I had no problem seeing any of the scenes from any episode this season.
I speculated maybe it was due to different cable/dish providers.
Sounds like my decision to not watch “Lost” was the right decision.
the problem with Lost was always expectations. The show was on for almost a decade, and people were working on ten years of their own individual theories. when the show finally showed what the writers came up with it was bound to piss off the people who had already created something much more interesting for themselves.
Watch it. The only problem with “Lost” was that when people guessed what was up right from the beginning the show runners panicked and claimed everything in the show had a rational, physical explanation. That turned out to be a straight up lie so people felt a bit betrayed because they had wasted several years trying guess what was up with a show they’d already figured out.
Lost was great. The ending kind of sucked but the journey was pretty awesome.
Don’t listen to the haters.
No, Rowles is just an idiot
Ugh, super glad we took this detour away from the interesting story of Beth, Carol, and Daryl, to affirm something most all of us already knew.
“I’m a scientist with the Human Genome Project, and we made viruses that could’ve wiped out humanity. To keep those viruses from killing us all, we created fail safes that would kill us all.” Solid story.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Take a knee son, you won the comment thread.
Felt this was appropriate, given all of the comments about the “darkeness” of the episode.
I preferred this episode to the “character building” episodes showing unlikely characters gaining super skills just for shits and giggles. Show me why Abraham is so obsessed to fix everything. I know he is already a god given badass, so he can’t be Gimple’d. Thankfully Eugene didn’t all of the sudden gain Carol/Beth gun/knife skills. Seeing him use his brain to kill zombies makes sense. Someone check on Gimple…I think he may have been sniffing glue for this episode.
Also +1 for Tara recommending they ride bikes.
-1 for the fact it was completely ignored by her fellow travelers.
Killing the termites was her idea? I must have missed that.
she’s not a leader. she’s smart, but too timid. she came up with the idea to kill the cannibals in the church too.
It would be pretty epic if a group of survivors went by the herd in a pack of road bikes all bodysuit-ed out.
I took that as a nod to the viewers.
“Yes, we know bikes still exist, and yes, you CAN go f*ck yourself.”
Given what was implied by the flashbacks and what was flatly spelled out on talking dead, I don’t think it’s remotely fair to say that he has a temper and his anger drove his family away… His reaction was full on justified, his wife just couldn’t get past seeing it on the heels of being victim of violence herself.
@Paul from the Gump I think you just made me a little bit gay right there. #LUSTified
See you in January
#Justified
I agree with you, but the point everyone seems to be making, and i think it is justified, is that you shouldnt have to watch talking dead to get plot holes filled.
Dont know if anyone mentioned it yet, but I was wondering whats up with Abraham’s hand? They devoted a good deal of focus on it. He cut it and it wont stop bleeding, “The skin if frog skin thin”, and Eugene gave sort of an oh shit face when Abraham mentioned it. Note, Eugene may not be a scientist, but he has proven very intelligent. What could be wrong with Abraham that Eugene knows and no one else does and will Eugene’s ability to help with it be a reason he gets to stick around…?
I think it’s a lot more Shakespearean than that. Every time he gets angry he can’t “get the blood off his hands”. All that was missing was him screaming “Out, Damned spot!”
Again, this episode was not heavy on the subtlety.
@long time listener
Also from Scrubs.
Perhaps it’ll be Abraham in this alternate universe from the comic that will lose his hand and not Rick?
He cut it killing the men who raped his family…. When his wife saw that she left, horrified that he killed those men with his bare hands. He always brushed off what happened to Rosita (implied when she was wrapping it up). When he broke it open punching and almost killing Eugene, the look on Rositas face showed that she finally realized how he had injured it in the first place and she looked pretty horrified. Basically it is his old wound from killing those men and it keeps breaking open because of where it is on his hand.
I’ve been wondering about the hand myself. Could a badass like Abraham be taken down by an infection from a wound on his hand? And how pissed off would people be in that was the case?
I think it’s leukemia. According to the 30 second of internet research I just did, bleeding easily/profusely is a symptom, and you can have few symptoms and appear relatively healthy in the early stages.
@Corey I love the show, but I think something like that is giving them too much credit.
I didn’t take that as supposed to be a significant physical issue so much as an on the nose visual reminder of the blood Abraham feels is on his hands
I like that they are using the source material a lot more in this / last season. If they stick with this trend, Eugene becomes a lot more useful in the future than almost anyone else in this episode.
If they stay on target, he won’t be a commando any time soon…
Just as long as he doesn’t magically become a commando/counter sniper or gain the ability to head shot zombies in the dark. He should be useful but only for his acumen. Let’s wait for him to be Gimple’d.
The lighting ranting here is exactly why I can’t stand modern day cinematography in movies and tv shows. I mean, leaving out the obvious of how with J.J. Abrrams (lens flares), you know what to expect. Same with George Lucas (Crossfades). And of course, shaky-cam for action sequences.
However, all live action entertainment nowadays has this “blanket” cinematography where the editors are going completely off the rails with color timing. To the point where you subconsciously know what to expect in the “look”of what you’re watching and most people don’t even realize it.
Desert scene: Blanket yellow color push.
Overcast day: Blanket gray push.
Sunny day: Teal.
Underground hallways: Red and green.
Nightclubs: Primary and secondary colors only (rainbow colors, but in one color increments. One shot is very blue, next shot is very purple, next shot is very orange, etc…).
And of course, night-time shots indoors: Turn that brightness down and crush those blacks into the ground.
Comedies always have some serious contrast boosting to, along with more crushed blacks.
Worst part is, every old movie that gets re-released on blu-ray gets the same treatment (as well as seriously terrible photoshop cover art, and of course not having some of the special features on previous releases). I can’t wait until 30 years from now when all viewers collectively notice, share their outrage, and then everything gets re-re-released again with their original color timing. More $$ for the studios.
Did I miss a Walking Dead scene in a nightclub? Oh man, I would’ve killed for that during the farm season.
Here’s the video I was referencing.
They talk specifically about the darkness, and using “fast Kodak stock”. I have no idea what that means, or how it helps generate the effect they’re getting. From a couple quick references, it seems that the fast kodak stock is ideal for low light conditions, and from the video, it seems like everything is pretty well lit, so I still think all the darkness is generated with with the color filter like @Vice4Life was saying.
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah, if anyone saw the behind the scenes footage of the church massacre from a couple weeks ago, they were basically filming in daylight. Every bit of the darkness seems to be generated in post, and I guess that’s why they’re having trouble finding the balance.
100% agree. the clips of TWD on the post show seem to be much easier to see. They need to roll with these versions.
Also wanna add, even though I don’t watch any BTS stuff, I’m willing to bet that if I saw footage of them shooting the night scenes, you’d all see well and clear (no pun intended) that stage lighting has NOTHING to do with the scene being too dark, and that my theory about bad editing with the video filters is all to blame here.
Here’s a fun game for those of you who are pointlessly obsessed and furious about this sorta thing as I am:
Think of any movie you know has a very serious color push throughout the film, then go on youtube and watch the trailers and see what those shots originally looked like. A lot of movie trailers show the footage before all the video color filters are added.
Am I really the only one who assumed the writers were implying that his family had been violated, immediately? I didn’t need that spelled out for me any clearer.
Am I also the only one that assumed Eugene was full of it from the get go?
I did assume he’d find a way to get Tara killed to protect his secret, though.
+1 on the shitty lighting and having to deduce what was in the field.
I didn’t think the punch/fall was comical at all. Looks pretty much exactly like it would in real life.
@DEVO I guess we will just have to agree to agree then.
@Paul from the Gump i’ve seen UFC fighters drop straight on their faces like that
@DeltaJuliet
TOO SOON
I figured he was dead. He dropped just like Apollo Creed.
@commenting like a fox
Touche
@Paul from the Gump
>implying Eugene is anything other than a little bitch
@commenting like a fox
If you’re a little bitch
knees give out in real life.
Concur. I wasn’t sure if they were trying to imply that he was killed, either.
A few thoughts about the show:
1) That was one of the better stall shows they ever did. We got character development and the story progressed. What a concept! I figured this episode would be slower and it was, but, at least stuff actually happened and was important.
2) I watched the Talking Dead for the first time in two seasons and I am actually glad I did. The guy that plays Abraham says in the comics, Abraham’s family gets raped. I think the show should have done a better job of implying there had been something wrong with that guy Abraham killed.
3) I finally feel vindicated for saying Eugene is full of shit since day 1 (I never read the comics). Though, I’m starting to wonder if he’s stupid like a fox and lied because of how serious that fight was getting.
4) Abraham is a military guy. Surely they can dig some trenches and trap a ton of zombies to they don’t have to kill them all?
5) The fire truck spraydown was pretty cool. But why didn’t they go stab the zombies in the head? Not all of them died. You could see the zombies starting to move when they went to a commercial break.
6) Turn on some freaking stage lights when it’s dark out, damnit! I promise I won’t say anything bad about stage lights being on if I can see what’s actually happening on my screen.
Solid slow episode.
Agree with everything except #4. In honor of Veterans Day, go into your backyard and dig a 5x5x5 hole and let me know if you still think you can dig your way out of the zombie apocalypse.
I am going to go INSANE if someone on the show doesn’t suggest they start carrying spears. They all carry these small-ass knives. Hmmm…maybe if they put those knives on a long stick the zombies can’t get as close DURRRRRRR
I called it last year. The flash back was weak; three long emotional scenes in near pitch dark run back to back. This was like a weak LOST episode recreated by someone who had watched ten minutes of an episode and where it goes from here is anyone’s yawn
I will admit that this episode didn’t thrill me and I really wanted more to happen and explain Abraham’s story line but at least the last 10 minutes made up for things in my eyes. Whereas Beth’s episode was more dragged out and even the last 10 minutes wasn’t able to save it for me.
They should twist the “twist” and Eugene actually does know the cure to the zombie apocalypse and is just too afraid he’ll fail once they get to DC, idk.
Beyond that though, is it just me or are zombies super nonthreatening nowadays. They were fearlessly shoving them around with ease. They shoulda ripped off a zombie head and played keep away like in Scary Movie 2. Going thru a town of zombies shouldn’t be an obstacle, just put on some football pads and run thru them bitches!
i’m only clicking that link if the cure is hookers and alcohol
Everyone knows the real cure to the zombie apocalypse:
I’ve been on the “Eugene is full of shit” bandwagon since I first saw him. However, I’d buy into the fact he may actually have the cure.
They could play it off as, he said that because he calculated the risks. The fighting was getting intense. His favorite pornstar got knocked to the ground and hands were starting to reach for guns. Their loudness was on the verge of getting loud enough for the walkers to hear them. So Eugene figures he lies to save them all from having to fight the zombies.
you choose to compare this episode to Lost? This episode that used flashbacks in an absolutely terrible and incomplete way. Say what you want about what happened with Lost but the flashbacks were done right.
lol You read Dustin’s recap.
Don’t you know that because the finale wasn’t what everyone hoped and dreamed it would be that that means the show was complete shit the entire time? This is the internet after all.
Jack’s tattoo as a blanket statement for Lost being bad is lazy as blanket statements for Lost being bad goes
You must be new here. Lost comparisons are a dime a dozen in Rowles’ recaps.
Jack’s tattoo proves that blanket statement to be false.
I really cant understand why AMC hasn’t done something about the lighting on the “night” scenes. about 1/2 of this episode was completely unwatchable. Also, I couldn’t tell what the hell the big deal was with the field because I couldn’t see a damn thing but open pasture.
I keep seeing all the complaining about the lighting, but I could see everything perfectly. The night scenes in the library and the fields full of walkers. Crystal clear over my way.
@mason
What im saying is that all I could see and make out was farmland. If i hadnt watched the post show i wouldnt have known it was filled with walkers.
THANK YOU all who are complaining about the dark scenes. Walking Dead: Fire your lighting guy. He’s supposed to light it so it looks nighty yet we’re able to see wha’ th’fuck’s going on.
Also, I thought this episode was pretty good. Much better than Beth’s. At least THESE characters we have some history with and therefore care what happens to them (read: ‘Noah who? Fuck Noah!)
I DID however have a problem with the Abraham backstory. Much like what @Derbel McDillet was saying, if you can’t tell me on the show what’s going on, then you’re doing it wrong. Obviously, Abraham was upset by the deaths of this family but only THEN did I get any indication that this was Abraham’s family and not just some ‘wholesome token’ he had latched onto along the way or something. Did I miss something there?
@Paul from the Gump My guess is the reason why they didn’t go through that area where there were walkers from my point of view it looked like a slaughter house area where there were cows and the walkers managed to get there to feast on them causing more walkers to join in and crowd the place. As for my reason why they didn’t go through brought me back to the Dawn of the Dead remake where they were going through the streets and a shitload of zombies came at them at once and they were basically stuck
Much like the group would of felt if they had gone through the area last night but that’s my guess…and I also agree with whomever said up top that it was a pretty shitty reason they had the back-story to Abraham make little to no sense…if those group of guys were harming his wife and he killed them all why couldn’t they of showed that first off him walking into the store seeing it happen he grabs a can of beef stew and smashes brains in thus his wife & kids I assume were in shock to see him do all that but no they showed him afterwords with the can in his hand and damaged done and no explanation on why he killed the guys and why his wife was scared of him.
Were there any other signs that Abraham was banging Rosita? That one kinda came out of left field for me. I mean it makes sense, but some lead in would have been nice. Also, what did they come across that made them stop? Was it some sort of farm or ranch or something? I know they said it smelled bad and saw lots of empty fields, just couldn’t see much.
1: abraham and rosita have been pretty obviously linked since they were introduced.
2: it looked to me like a cattle farm. i know the show is in georgia, but that shot looked exactly like farms ive driven by in CA and NV.
@Paul from the Gump She’s busy with my dick, go for it.
@Paul from the Gump if you can pry it from my wife, sure.
@commenting like a fox
Can I borrow $20?
@paul from the gump you may be right. I have a 60″ tv and didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.
Exactly my point. Apparently the fields were full of Walkers, but I guess I would have needed a 60″ tv to know that.
It kinda looked like an abandoned make shift military base.
Deep down, I was rooting for Eugene to be who he said he was simply because it was so obvious that he was full of shit from the start. Plus, the Tennessee Top Hat.
I would have liked to have been surprised, too. Also, I’m really disappointed that not a single character stated any suspicion. The lie was so obvious to the audience, but not to the characters? Seems like they could have done a better job with that.
Same here.
Since the reveal came out of left field, I almost am starting to wonder if he lied about lying.
Necessary episode. Had to finally show Eugene’s lie.
I’m surprised Tara wasn’t angrier at Eugene nearly killing her and the rest for no reason (at the time).
Tara has a low self-esteem and probably feels guilty that she’s marching with the daughter and son-in-law of a pastor she kind of assisted in getting beheaded.
And really, at that point in the show, she thought Eugene had the cure and was talking like a robot. Nothing was going to happen to Eugene if she told Abraham. And it would make her less trustworthy. Or she can say nothing and gain a friend and build trust with Eugene, which paid dividends in the firetruck scene.
@GirlWithABoysName That is true. But it’s one thing to take her out. Taking out the whole group?
Meh, Tara seems to be on this self-punishing death march. So far since leaving the Governor’s warm embrace she’s been courting death at every turn, sort of as penance. It doesn’t strike me as that weird that she wouldn’t hold it against Eugene- that’s right in her sweet spot.
Hey Dustin,
If you are going to continue doing these write ups, please start watching Talkin Dead afterwards.
Or he just read better recaps (Sepinwall, AV Club) and cut and paste.
Dustin barely watches Walking Dead. We can’t expect him to watch Talking Dead as well.
@Breesus Disciple: Agreed. I don’t normally watch Talking Dead, but did last night. Had I not, I would have never known Abraham’s family had been raped.
@Rufus, agreed
@breesus, fair point
@Breesus Disciple Exactly this. I don’t care what the comics or any other show says about what or why something happened, if your show can’t convey things without outside help then it’s doing something wrong.
And if we need to watch Talking Dead to figure out TWD, then TWD isn’t doing a good job of telling its story.
that’s asking too much… chris hardwick is unbearable…
Thought this was the worst episode of the season. They turned Abraham into an insane asshole (like Rick in season 3) and provided him with a back story that made little sense.
I read the comics and I still found it really fucking confusing. Those flashbacks were terrible.
He beat a guy to death WITH a can of soup. The reason, in the show at least, was never given. You inferred it was over food. But you are correct that they didnt offer any explanation and it required someone to be familiar with the comic and the show to be able to put the pieces together. And that is a load of crap.
Which is all well and good if I were reading the comics, but I’m not, I’m watching a show, and in the show he beat a guy to death for a can of soup, and his equally idiotic family decided that it was a good idea to just take off into a zombie infected wilderness rather then stay with a guy who could clearly protect them.
In the comics his family is raped while he is out on a run. Him beating the guy with the can is the result of him coming back and finding that out.
Yes, the darkness. For christ’s sake, you have a lighting director! We understand that it’s night, we’re suspending belief that it’s a zombie apocalypse! Give us a iota of background light. Had to watch a good chunk of the episode with all of the lights off just to barely make out the outlines of the characters.
they were basically 22 minutes away when their bus blew up… if daryl wasn’t off doing beth stuff, they probably would have ran into him on his way back from a hunt…