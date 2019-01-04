“I’ve heard the ‘Oh, man… TWD just recycles the same story over and over again,’ complaint many times,” Kirkman said. “And if you’re not into the book anymore, that’s fine, stop. I completely understand.”

Kirkman, who will be “heavily involved” in the Rick Grimes movie trilogy, then gave what could be a boilerplate explanation anytime anyone complains about something being formulaic.

“But ‘meeting new groups and getting into conflicts with them’ is… every… continuing story,” Kirkman said. “It’s every TV show. New enemies, new antagonists, new conflicts… and each of those conflicts are different in some way… and result in characters learning new things and growing in new ways. The same way the conflict with The Governor and Woodbury is completely different than the conflict with Negan and the Saviors… in almost every single way. If you think those two huge storylines are the same, this book just isn’t for you. And that’s fine!”

Again, just replace “book” with “show.” And don’t be surprised when the Rick Grimes movies involve some sort of pattern that involves our hero getting into trouble and miraculously finding his way to safety at the last minute. The formula will last until we see Rick Grimes turn into a walker or have his brain destroyed. On camera. Until then there can always be more movies or episodes or books.

