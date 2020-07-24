Today at San Diego Comic Con, AMC has finally pieced together its plan for The Walking Dead universe for the rest of 2020. As we have already written, Fear the Walking Dead will return on October 11th at 9 p.m. However, The Walking Dead will return on October 4th at 9 p.m., followed by the spin-off series, The World Beyond at 10 p.m., and Chris Hardwick’s The Talking Dead at 11 p.m. Thereafter, it appears that Fear will air at 9 p.m., followed by The World Beyond and The Talking Dead, essentially setting up a three-hour block of The Walking Dead programming to finish out 2020.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will FINALLY air Sunday, October 4th at 9PM on AMC! It will be immediately followed by the Series Premiere of #TWDWorldBeyond (and then @AMCTalkingDead) pic.twitter.com/dMRq4dh1o0 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Note I did not say that The Walking Dead “finale” will air on October 4th, because — twist — it will no longer be the finale. At Comic-Con, Angela Kang also announced that, although production has not yet begun, the plan is to add an additional six episodes to season 10, which will air in 2021. It sounds like, instead of jumping to season 11 in its traditional February slot, the series will add additional season 10 episodes in the Spring and, presumably if all goes well, begin season 11 in the fall.

Meanwhile, when season 10 returns, we will get to see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) again, and presumably she will continue on in the extra six season 10 episodes, and we will finally find out how she treats Negan, who killed her husband and burned down her house. First, however, we will have to find out if and how Alexandria dispatches with Beta, and whether season 10 will move into The Commonwealth storyline, or if The Whisperer War and the journey with Princess will be extended.

For Comic-Con, AMC has also released another clip featuring the first minutes of the season 10 finale.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4th.