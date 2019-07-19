AMC

When we last left The Walking Dead in March, Rick Grimes had been taken away in a helicopter, Maggie was hanging with Georgie, Alpha had put several heads on pikes — including Henry, Tara, Enid — and the Kingdom had fallen. Carol and Ezekiel’s fairy-tale relationship was over, Ezekiel had move to The Hilltop and Carol had relocated back to Alexandria. Everyone seemed to be licking their wounds, while Alpha, Beta, and The Whisperers spent the winter months away, preparing to return and maintain their hold on their territory. Meanwhile, the final seconds of the tenth season featured an unknown voice heard on a radio, one that could be Jadis, Maggie, Georgie, or possibly a member of The Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, six or seven years behind The Walking Dead timeline, we have also learned more on Fear the Walking Dead about CRM, the helicopter people who stole Rick away from Alexandria. It appears as though Rick has been taken to what will eventually become The Commonwealth. The expectation in season ten is that The Walking Dead will not only continue to contend with The Whisperers, but also set up the next storyline, The Commonwealth, and set the stage for the Rick Grimes movies. Meanwhile, it will also be the last season for Danai Gurira’s Michonne, while a new character from the comics, Dante, will be introduced. Dante plays Maggie’s boyfriend in the comics, and this season could also see the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

With that is the setup, here is the trailer for season 10 of The Walking Dead, which debuted today at San Diego’s Comic-Con.