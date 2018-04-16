Viewers of The Walking Dead have had a lot of mixed feelings about Eugene this season. After he switched sides and started playing for Negan and The Saviors, things got so heated for the actor who plays Eugene, Josh McDermitt, that he quit Twitter after receiving death threats.
Things didn’t get much better for Eugene on Twitter in the first half of tonight’s episode, “Wrath.” After Negan tested Eugene’s bullets, and after Eugene pulled a gun on Father Gabriel, all that animosity that had built up for months came spewing out on Twitter. Viewers wanted him dead.
