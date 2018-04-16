‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Had A Lot To Say About Eugene

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
04.15.18

AMC

Viewers of The Walking Dead have had a lot of mixed feelings about Eugene this season. After he switched sides and started playing for Negan and The Saviors, things got so heated for the actor who plays Eugene, Josh McDermitt, that he quit Twitter after receiving death threats.

Things didn’t get much better for Eugene on Twitter in the first half of tonight’s episode, “Wrath.” After Negan tested Eugene’s bullets, and after Eugene pulled a gun on Father Gabriel, all that animosity that had built up for months came spewing out on Twitter. Viewers wanted him dead.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP