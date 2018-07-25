A Second ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Could Be Announced ‘Soon’

07.24.18 16 mins ago

AMC

The notion of a second The Walking Dead spin-off is not new. In fact, ahead of the debut of Fear the Walking Dead back in 2015, Robert Kirkman joked, “I’m sure that, if it does well, we’ll do The Walking Dead: China eventually. And then The Walking Dead: SVU.” Obviously, that’s not going to happen, but the idea of a spin-off involving frozen zombies is not necessarily out of the question.

It seems, however, that the idea of a second spin-off — eight episodes after Fear transformed from a “companion” series to a legit spin-off — is beginning to take shape behind the scenes at AMC, according to statements made by The Walking Dead Universe’s Chief Content Editor, Scott Gimple, who responded thusly to to a question about the future of the series at San Diego Comic-Con. “We’re currently working on some things that answer that question, so I shouldn’t answer it.”

However, he added, “There’s a lot of stuff that’s cooking in the garage right now. We’re working on all sorts of things, and as the months go on, we’re going to have a lot more to say about it.”

